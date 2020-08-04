Synoptek Meets Increased Demand for Technology Management Services Despite COVID-19 Challenges

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synoptek, a leader in business and technology consulting, services and management for over two decades, announced that despite 2020 pandemic challenges, it projects an estimated 18 percent YoY recurring revenue growth. With companies around the world increasingly relying on cloud technology to support larger remote workforces and serve customers in new ways, Synoptek’s cloud applications and cloud management side of the business has grown 560 percent. In response to this incredible surge in demand, the firm has expanded its management team, grown its workforce and hired IT talent in hard hit markets such as Las Vegas.

With usage of cloud platforms including Dynamics 365, Office 365, Salesforce, Netsuite, ServiceNow, Azure and AWS accelerating as global teams transitioned to remote workforces, Synoptek’s cloud implementation and support services saw triple-digit increases. As a result, Synoptek noted more direct lead generation and direct sales than in recent years, with major wins such as Signode, ACG and CGI/WD-40. It also closed key deals with the College of Southern Nevada, Aviation Capital Group and more, and secured multiple infrastructure deployment and support contracts for COVID-19 pop-up hospitals.

“Due to the negative financial impact of COVID-19, many of our clients had to put bigger projects and initiatives on hold, which meant Synoptek also had to pivot to deliver solutions and services that would help our customers continue to evolve,” said Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek. “Synoptek has faced the challenges of 2020 head-on and met them with innovation, agility and collaboration, and is currently expanding its team and footprint with new office locations designed to better serve our growing client roster. I couldn’t be prouder of this team for the progress it has made—even amid the most trying of circumstances.”

Recognized in the “Top 30 Companies Actively Hiring During COVID-19” by Glassdoor, Synoptek is pleased to make the below strategic leadership team expansion announcements, with plans to continue hiring throughout the year:

Alex Gorrell, director of marketing

Cheryl Feldmeier, senior director of technology experience

Doug Simmons, vice president of client advisory

Elizabeth Patrick, chief information security officer

Gunaseelan Rajendran, deputy chief information officer

Holly Birtch, vice president of professional services

Salil Godika, chief operating officer, India

Synoptek also announces the following six promotions:

Akhilesh Nandwana, director of business application

Bridget Towt, director of business infrastructure solutions group

Danielle Andersen, vice president of human resources

Darren White, director of cloud advancement

Martin Liberal, director of consulting

Nandita Nityanandam, director of marketing, India

Todd Grimes, director of architecture

Looking ahead, Synoptek will focus on customer acquisition and retention strategy, expansion of its modern service portfolio, and new ways to create value for clients and team members to further enhance long-term business.

