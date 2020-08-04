Twang Chooses ReposiTrak to Bolster Sourcing and Product Quality

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in compliance, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces that Twang Partners, makers of Twang brand flavorings and products, is adopting the ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution to automate supplier compliance management and enhance performance.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, and owned and operated by the Trevino family, Twang has been making high quality flavorings for food, cocktails and beer for more than 30 years. The “flavor factory” has grown from humble beginnings in the family garage to a modern food manufacturing operation serving retail and food service with distinctive products designed to add a dash of fun to beer or make meals bolder than ever before.

“With success and growth comes the need for a broader base of suppliers and more automation and efficiency in managing their compliance with our standards. We also are heightening our focus on sustainability, which requires additional paperwork,” said Laura Servin Quality and Food Safety Manager of Twang. “We wanted to tap into the network of high-quality, reliable suppliers in the ReposiTrak MarketPlace to make our supplier chain even stronger, and we needed a more robust system for managing supplier compliance to meet our quality, safety and sustainability goals. ReposiTrak is the only system that checks all of these boxes.”

Twang will be using the ReposiTrak Compliance Management solution, which includes access to the ReposiTrak MarketPlace, the world’s largest online directory of compliance-vetted suppliers.

“Twang is an innovative company with a terrific line of exceptional products, and we’re proud to help them achieve their quality, safety and sustainability goals,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “The Twang team can count on our customer success managers to handle all of their supplier follow up to achieve industry best compliance levels, so they can concentrate on the other important aspects of their business.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About Twang

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Twang Partners Ltd. is a family-owned and operated creator and manufacturer of premium-flavored salts, sugars and seasonings and credited as being “The original beer salt.” Since 1986, Twang Partners has produced the highest quality products designed to enhance the taste, appearance and enjoyment of food and beverages. Brands include Beer Salt, Twangerz, Twang-A-Rita, Twang Reserve Michelada Mix, Twang Reserve Rimming Salts, and ZAS! Super Seasoning. Twang products can be found in grocery, convenience, liquor and specialty store shelves in 48 states across the country. Twang Partners has successfully collaborated with some of the top food and beverage companies around the world to create innovative custom blends. For further information, visit www.twang.com.