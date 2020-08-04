 Castleton Resources LLC Rapidly Upgrades Five Quorum Software Products in Less than Six Months

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum Software, the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, announced today that Castleton Resources LLC (“Castleton Resources”), an upstream natural gas-focused exploration and production company with assets in East Texas and Louisiana, has successfully upgraded Quorum’s solutions -- upstream accounting suite, land management, and TIPS gathering and processing -- in less than six months. Castleton Resources is jointly owned by Castleton Commodities International LLC (“CCI”) and Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Castleton Resources is growth-focused and a leading consolidator in the East Texas and North Louisiana Cotton Valley and Haynesville plays. The company is currently one of the largest natural gas producers in Texas. Castleton Resources selected Quorum in 2013 to support its business and strategic acquisitions, including Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Carthage upstream and midstream assets in East Texas in 2016.

With Quorum’s new Rapid Deployment model, which focuses on faster software deployments, Castleton Resources was able to upgrade all of its products simultaneously and reduce the project timeline by over 50% compared to traditional upgrade methods.

“Operational efficiency is critical to sustaining or growing a business through volatile times,” said Craig Jarchow, president and chief executive officer of Castleton Resources. “We have taken advantage of several macro and micro factors to enhance our strategic vision as a consolidator of E&P assets, so as we continue to grow, it was critical for us to have the latest technology to support our business and easily integrate any future acquisitions into our technology stack.”

Castleton Resources has seen the following benefits with Quorum’s integrated solutions:

Scalability : High-quality software that can grow with the business without requiring additional resources or significant cost.

: High-quality software that can grow with the business without requiring additional resources or significant cost. Customer Success: Experienced customer advocacy team that provides satisfaction, alignment and collaboration to maximize overall value.

Experienced customer advocacy team that provides satisfaction, alignment and collaboration to maximize overall value. Responsiveness: Dedicated help desk support model to reduce response times, improve follow-through and deliver faster issue resolution to expedite UAT signoff.

“Fast implementation times accelerate time to value for our customers, and it has never been more important than it is now,” said Gene Austin, chief executive officer of Quorum. “We have a strong relationship with Castleton Resources and are proud to support their business at such a pivotal moment.”

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations, and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design, and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Castleton Resources LLC

Castleton Resources is focused on consolidating its East Texas platform through strategic acquisitions possessing predictable development upside that yields strong returns to its shareholders. Please visit our website for more information www.castletonresources.com.