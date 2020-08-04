Kewadin Casinos Selects Agilysys IG OnDemand to Keep Food & Beverage Orders Flowing with Contactless Guest Self-Service

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Kewadin Casinos has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys with the addition of its innovative new contactless food and beverage ordering solution, IG OnDemand, within its properties.

A longtime user of Agilysys’ award-winning Agilysys InfoGenesis POS, Agilysys Visual One PMS and Agilysys Eatec inventory and procurement solutions, Kewadin looked to Agilysys to solve their guest self-service ordering challenge. Agilysys is helping Kewadin enable patrons to “take care of themselves and each other” to get ahead of the impacts of COVID-19 by embracing the use of personal devices across their properties while keeping the F&B orders flowing to build revenue and optimize operations. With IG OnDemand, Kewadin is able to offer a contactless guest experience in their quest to continuously strive for exemplarily service at Kewadin Casinos.

“When searching for a way to enable a contactless guest experience, we once again chose Agilysys as our partner in order to increase operational efficiency and enhance guest service across our properties. IG OnDemand is a great fit with the rest of our InfoGenesis solutions, helping us continuously enhance our service while appealing to guests,” said Kewadin Casinos CEO, Allen Kerridge. “In addition, we look forward to expanding our use of IG OnDemand to replace our existing room service process and eventually enable machine-side dining for players as the environment changes to further optimize operations and increase F&B revenue.”

Kewadin Casinos are a set of casinos located in the US state of Michigan. Owned by the federally recognized Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the properties offer live entertainment, gaming, promotions and events with each location providing a uniquely entertaining experience for guests.

“We are thrilled about our expanding relationship with Kewadin,” said Darren Student, Vice President of Sales – Gaming at Agilysys. “I know that our solutions will boost food and beverage efficiency while providing a contactless guest experience. We are proud to be a partner of Kewadin Casinos and we look forward to helping facilitate a more efficient and seamless guest experience with our rapid product innovation and world class customer service.”

IG OnDemand is a contactless self-service F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place and pay for orders using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop - making the ordering process easier and freeing up staff to spend more time with guests. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.