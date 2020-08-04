Hudson Successfully Auctions 22MW of Lumens’ Operating Commercial Solar Projects

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Sustainable Investments, LLC (“Hudson”) an asset management firm in the sustainable investment sector, today auctioned 22MW of operating commercial solar projects, primarily located in California.

Altus Power was the successful bidder today for Lumens Holdings 1, LLC (“Lumens”), for a price of $10.5 million in a public sale in accordance with Section 9-610 of the Uniform Commercial Code as enacted in the State of New York.

Rothschild & Co served as the financial advisor to the sale process and Mannion Auctions, LLC acted as the auctioneer.

About Hudson Sustainable Investments

Hudson Sustainable Investments is an experienced asset management firm in the sustainable investment sector. Hudson focuses its investment strategy on sustainability and resource efficiency. For more information, visit www.hudsonsi.com.