Fusion® Entertainment and Garmin® Electronics Selected by Avalon Pontoon Boats

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today announced that Avalon and Tahoe Manufacturing has selected Fusion Entertainment, a Garmin brand, to exclusively supply marine entertainment audio packages for its entire line of pontoons starting with model year 2021. Avalon announced to dealers on Sunday, July 26, that it will fully integrate Fusion Entertainment stereos, speakers, and amplifiers as a standard fit in each level of its high-performance, luxury pontoons, as well as select Garmin marine electronics on various models.

“We are proud to continue growing our OEM portfolio with premium pontoons through our innovative solutions and unmatched quality,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Together with Avalon, we are confident that boat owners will enjoy the lasting benefit and sophisticated style of our marine electronics and entertainment systems aboard their pontoons, whether it’s on morning fishing trips or a relaxing sunset cruise.”

“Avalon & Tahoe looks forward to the full integration of Fusion marine entertainment products in our selection of 2021 product offering,” said Jim Wolf, Avalon and Tahoe Manufacturing president and CEO. “Our vertical integration strategy, coupled with our dedication to innovation and strong supplier partnerships, have all contributed to our unparalleled industry growth over the past several years. You can’t offer the highest quality products unless you are continually evaluating the supply base and partnering with those who provide only the very best components. Garmin and Fusion impressed us with the ability to supply a full range of electronics for each level of our leading boat designs, and we know that customers will be pleased to see the coming audio solutions as well.”

Avalon will factory-install a range of Fusion Entertainment marine audio packages for each model of its 2021 pontoon line, including 10” Signature Series subwoofers, award-winning Apollo™ Series stereo units, XS Series 6.5” Classic Marine Speakers and more. For the most seamless onboard integration, select Avalon models will also offer Garmin marine electronics packages, including the GPSMAP® 742xs and ECHOMAP™ UHD 73cv keyed-assist touchscreen chartplotters. Both GPSMAP® 742xs and ECHOMAP™ UHD 73cv chartplotters feature built-in CHIRP™ sonar technology and preloaded LakeVü g3 inland maps and are compatible with award-winning Garmin Panoptix LiveScope™ sonar technology for the ultimate boating and fishing experience.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most sophisticated marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the fifth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2019 reported sales.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP and Fusion Entertainment are registered trademarks and ECHOMAP, CHIRP and Panoptix LiveScope are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Category: Marine