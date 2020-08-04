RingCentral Partners with Poly to Transform Meeting Rooms with RingCentral Video

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced RingCentral Rooms™ for Poly, bringing the power and ease-of-use of RingCentral Video™ to every work space. Designed for a flexible and hybrid workforce, the powerful and intuitive RingCentral Rooms service will be built into the simple Poly Studio X all-in-one video bars. Additionally, RingCentral Rooms for Poly consolidates any workspace needs into a minimal number of devices while enabling a new wave of rooms intelligence, analytics, and manageability. The solution is specifically designed to simplify large-scale deployments by enabling frictionless procurement, quick installations, and easier management.

RingCentral Rooms for Poly is currently in beta and fully integrated with Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50 bringing simplicity, convenience, and a modern meetings experience to physical work spaces.

A recent Gartner survey revealed that while 30 percent of employees surveyed worked remotely at least part of the time before the pandemic, Gartner analysis reveals that post-pandemic 41 percent of employees are likely to work remotely at least some of the time1. This hybrid workforce will require new ways for colleagues to meet and share ideas. RingCentral Rooms enables remote and on-site employees to collaborate seamlessly, as if they were in the same room. Built with leading-edge video and unified collaboration technology, RingCentral Rooms enhances meetings for the workplace of the future, with remote and on-site employees able to collaborate on equal footing.

“The ability to work from anywhere has significantly changed how businesses operate now and in the future. Modern teams need flexible solutions that enable them to collaborate and adapt to rapidly changing work environments,” said Will Moxley, chief product officer at RingCentral. “RingCentral Rooms brings that flexibility to any workspace and is designed to meet the immediate work-from-home needs of teams while still serving the needs of onsite employees as companies gradually return to the office.”

The Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50 enhance the RingCentral Rooms meeting experience with full board-room quality audio, intelligent noise suppression, production-grade video, and wireless content sharing. More details about Rooms and the Poly partnership will be available later this quarter.

“Poly and RingCentral have a long-standing partnership, which we are now excited to extend to include video meetings,” said Tim Root, vice president and general manager, Room Collaboration business unit, Poly. “We believe that the best meetings take place when technology like RingCentral is so seamless that you no longer realize it’s there. The RingCentral Rooms application running on the Poly Studio X family enables users to walk into a room and get right to business, all while having the same quality of interaction with remote participants as if they were face-to-face.”

Dave Evans, chief information officer and vice president of technology, Computer History Museum said, “By deploying RingCentral Rooms we have taken an important step in modernizing our communications infrastructure. Our employees and partners will be able to walk right into a conference room and immediately start their meetings with a single click for increased productivity and an optimal user experience. The advanced technology will make our venue more attractive and useful for all types of future events.”

RingCentral Rooms extends the power of cloud communication to workspaces and meeting spaces of all sizes. RingCentral Rooms for Poly offers one-touch robust video, audio, and web conferencing capabilities, allowing teams to enjoy the following benefits:

Collaboration with anyone, anywhere: RingCentral Rooms allows users to instantly connect and collaborate with other participants joining from anywhere on any device with a one-tap interface. Modern workspace for rooms of all sizes: Teams can utilize advanced conferencing services, from digital whiteboards to wireless file and screen sharing through Wi-Fi and AirPlay Mirror, all wrapped into a touch-based, high-quality collaboration experience. Easy to deploy, monitor, and manage: IT teams can set up a cloud-based telepresence room with off-the-shelf equipment, avoiding costly proprietary endpoints and complicated configuration. With a single iPad controller, the host can manage camera functions, speakers, and participants during online meetings. Consistent and unified experience: Built on the RingCentral platform, users enjoy a simple, interactive experience that is seamless across RingCentral Video and RingCentral Team Messaging™.

Bill Haskins, partner at Wainhouse Research said, “Having evaluated both RingCentral Video and the Poly Studio X30 and X50 solutions, we’re bullish about the RingCentral Rooms launch. Every successful meeting platform does two things: delights the user at their desktop, and delights the user in the meeting room – and you need to do both to delight IT. RingCentral Rooms is positioned to hit that sweet spot – high quality experience, ease-of-use, and consistency across personal and meeting room environments.”

