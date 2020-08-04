Comsearch Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Streamline Claims Process for Insurers

WARREN, R.I. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comsearch, Inc., a leading provider of outsourced technical claim services, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Comsearch has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

With over 35 years of experience, Comsearch is a provider of outsourced technical claim services and related quality control and cost containment services to the P&C insurance industry. Comsearch’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to assign, track, and receive results from claims assigned to Comsearch.

“Our primary role at Comsearch has always been to function as an extension of our customers’ claim department teams,” said Bob Carlson, President & CEO, Comsearch. “Through our partnership with Guidewire, we are able to offer our technology-based claim services integrated seamlessly with ClaimCenter.”

“We welcome Comsearch as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Our partnership aims to reduce manual labor and its associated risks for our shared customers by ensuring that complete and accurate claim information is submitted from the start of a claim.”

About Comsearch, Inc.

Since 1984, Comsearch has led the industry in providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to insurance companies to manage auto and property claims. With a customer base of Property & Casualty insurance companies, the company, headquartered in Warren, R.I., provides service throughout the United States. The company’s key products brands are: PhotoWrite®, Procheck Subrogation, Procheck Property and Procheck Auto. To learn more about Comsearch and its products, please visit www.com-search.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.