Infostretch Becomes AWS Advanced Consulting Partner

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infostretch, a leader in digital engineering services, has announced that it has achieved the status of Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). To achieve this certification, Digital Engineering Services (DES) firm Infostretch had to undergo a meticulous approval process to demonstrate the company's knowledge, experience and customer success with AWS. The AWS partnership comes as Infostretch continues to expand and strengthen its global strategic partner network, having recently announced a partnership with continuous testing leader Tricentis.

To help enterprise delivery teams accelerate their digital initiatives on the AWS cloud, Infostretch has developed sixteen AWS solution packages. These “accelerators” and “enablers” draw upon the company’s competencies in cloud engineering, data analytics, DevOps and IoT to allow its customers to benefit from the capabilities of the AWS at an accelerated pace. These include data engineering and IoT accelerators as well as enablers for the data pipeline, DevOps and Microservices.

Infostretch has also developed solutions for specific industries to use with AWS. This includes Healthcare Data Analytics Platform (HDAP), a new data accelerator built on AWS for companies in the healthcare ecosystem to harness their healthcare data assets more effectively. By integrating and collaborating with AWS, Infostretch has built a unique set of AWS experiences for its customers, designed to reduce resource requirements, cost, time and project risk.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Infostretch has over 70 AWS Certified Experts among its ranks and has already delivered many AWS cloud enablement projects for its customers including Westhill. The company’s ‘Go, Be, Evolve’ digital approach aims to help clients at any stage in their digital maturity journey from strategy, planning, migration, and execution to production scaling and automation.

“We were creating a first-of-its-kind, extremely complex platform ecosystem, leading with speed and security of data,” commented Larry Parker, Chief Product Officer & Founder of Westhill. “Infostretch had the proven experience and scale to deliver on our vision. They designed a robust architecture, fully mapped to AWS, which is already paying dividends for our business. Our customers highlight efficiencies in our solution every week, and that’s a testament to the technology.”

“With Advanced Consulting Partner status, Infostretch is now among the elite of cloud enablement partners globally,” said Rutesh Shah, Infostretch Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “But we’re not stopping there. To extract the most value out of AWS and set up digital initiatives for long-term success requires deep expertise, which we’ve developed over the years. We’ve crystallized this expertise into accelerators and enablers that will fundamentally improve the AWS experience for our clients – and deliver better results for them at speed.”

For more details about the partnership, visit https://www.infostretch.com/partners/aws-partnership/ or email us at info@infostretch.com.

About AWS

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a pure-play digital engineering services firm focused on helping companies accelerate their digital initiatives from strategy and planning through execution. We leverage deep technical expertise, Agile methodologies and data-driven intelligence to modernize systems of engagement and simplify human/tech interaction. We deliver custom solutions that meet customers’ technology needs wherever they are in their digital lifecycle. Infostretch works with both large market-leading enterprises and emerging innovators — putting digital to work to enable new products and business models, engage with customers and partners in new ways, and create sustainable competitive differentiation.