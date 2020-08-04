SAIC to Partner with U.S. Air Force on Joint All Domain Command and Control under Multiple-Award $950 Million Advanced Battle Management System Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been awarded a $950 million ceiling indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

“The Air Force is defining the battlespace of the future, and we are excited to partner on that mission,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Group. “SAIC’s expertise across all Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) categories and product lines will greatly enhance warfighter readiness. Additionally, our investments in capabilities like digital engineering and our relentless mission focus uniquely position us to accelerate the development and fielding of joint all-domain command and control for the DOD.”

Vinnie DiFronzo, SAIC senior vice president for Air Force and joint DOD commands, added, “SAIC will help enable warfighters to operate together and as part of a joint team – connecting sensors, decision makers, and weapons through a secure data network for rapid decision making and JADC2. The unique challenges presented by JADC2 align with SAIC strengths in IT modernization, space, digital engineering, mission engineering, and integration.

“We look forward to partnering with the Air Force in providing sensor integration, data management, multi-level secure compute and store, communication connectivity, and weapon integration underpinned by digital engineering to enable rapid development, experimentation, and delivery of JADC2 capabilities. SAIC will leverage investments in Internet of Battlefield Things (IOBT), DevOps/DevSecOps, multi-level security, cloud, digital (model-based systems engineering, modeling and simulation), and artificial intelligence/machine learning.”

SAIC will advance the Air Force’s ABMS program objectives and serve as a catalyst to the Department of Defense JADC2 vision. SAIC’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities will speed USAF and joint decision cycles across all warfighting domains and will enhance the USAF’s objective to connect any sensor to any shooter — the right data for the right warfighter at the right time across all domains.

