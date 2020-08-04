Conformance Technologies Deepens Relationship with InfoSecure Redteam

RENO, Nev. & LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conformance Technologies, Inc., a fast-growing provider of solutions designed to effectively assess and monitor risk and compliance for small and midsize businesses, and InfoSecure Redteam, Inc. dba InfoSecure Conformance, today announced a deepening of their business relationship, with InfoSecure rebranding to Conformance CyberSecurity LLC. The arrangement is designed to help InfoSecure align more closely with the Conformance brand and family of companies, plus facilitate strategic market penetration of products and services. Terms of the Agreement were not disclosed.

Conformance CyberSecurity provides custom-tailored security consulting and situation management services to companies across all industries, including large corporations and payments industry constituents such as processors, independent sales organizations and payments gateways. The company also provides Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) services to Conformance’s merchant acquirer and independent sales organization clients and the hundreds of thousands of businesses in their merchant portfolios.

“We are excited to align more closely with Conformance Technologies and tap into the power of the Conformance brand,” said Patrick Bass, founder and president of Conformance CyberSecurity. “Clients rely on our organization’s people and tools to protect themselves every day and in times of utmost urgency.”

“Conformance Technologies is focused on growing, both organically and through other activities including business relationships and partnerships,” said Darrel Anderson, president. “Deepening our relationship with Patrick’s team and company is logical to our business growth and success and helps us better protect our clients.”

About Conformance Technologies

Conformance Technologies, Inc. is a fast-growing provider of solutions designed to effectively assess and monitor risk and compliance for small and midsize businesses, while reducing the effort and complexity surrounding these tasks. Distributed through major service organizations and banks, Conformance helps these entities make better, faster decisions about the businesses in their portfolios to reduce risk, improve customer experience, lower costs and generate ongoing revenue streams. Today, nearly half a million SMBs rely on Conformance solutions to protect their organizations every day, both domestically and in 22 countries around the world. Conformance Technologies is a privately held corporation headquartered in Reno, Nevada with additional customer service centers in Orange County, California, San Antonio, Texas and Little Rock, Arkansas. Affiliate company Conformance CyberSecurity LLC provides PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) services. For more information, please visit conformancetech.com.

About Conformance CyberSecurity LLC

Conformance CyberSecurity LLC is a leading provider of custom-tailored security consulting and situation management services to companies across all industries, including large corporations and payments industry constituents such as processors, independent sales organizations and payments gateways. We work with some of the largest service providers and merchant organizations in the United States. Our consulting professionals hold certifications from leading credentialing organizations, such as PCI SSC, PMI, SANS, ISACA, IIA and many others. Established in 2014, the company is privately held with headquarters in Little Rock, Arkansas. A leading provider of PCI compliance validation, HIPAA and other services, Conformance CyberSecurity is a PCI SSC QSA company. For more information, please visit conformanceCyberSecurity.com.