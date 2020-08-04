Synchronicity™ Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil Announces Partnership With Troon

SUPERIOR, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synchronicity™ by Functional Remedies, the highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil on the market, today announced a partnership with Troon®, the leader in club management, development, and marketing -- to expand the Synchronicity’s reach at hundreds of Troon-managed locations throughout the United States and help the brand reach a qualified demographic of golfers through Troon’s retail programming and custom-tailored marketing.

“We’ve been longtime fans of the beautiful golf courses and resorts Troon manages. Synchronicity is well-known in the golf space and widely used by professional golfers, so we feel this partnership is a natural fit for our brand,” said Andrew Campbell, CEO at Functional Remedies. “Synchronicity speaks to our consumers, and our form factors will enhance performance and recovery. We’re excited to offer the highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil on the market to Troon’s patrons so they can experience the power of the plant.”

Synchronicity defines industry standards and empowers consumers to take control of their health by experiencing the all-natural properties from the highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil products on the market. Full-spectrum hemp oil refers to the utilization of the entire hemp plant and all its possibilities. By comparison, other players in the market use only parts of the plant, or just one molecule of the plant’s hundreds of rich nutrients, thereby limiting its effectiveness. Synchronicity products are created from their own sustainably grown proprietary hemp plants and are made with a gentle, hand-pressed process to ensure that all the nutrients are intact.

“We are thrilled to partner with Synchronicity,” said Brett Brooks, Troon’s Director of Global Partnerships. “Their long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional products at the highest standards is part of what makes them such a great fit with the Troon experience.”

For more information, visit www.synchronicityhempoil.com.

About Synchronicity™

Synchronicity™ by Functional Remedies, is the highest quality, full-spectrum hemp oil plant-to-body products on the market. Synchronicity is 25 years in the making and empowers people to take control of their health by experiencing the all-natural properties from the highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil products on the market. For more information, visit https://www.synchronicityhempoil.com.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at 440-plus locations around the globe, including managing 475-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages more than 475-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 43 states and 33 countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Honours Golf, OB Sports, Green Golf Partners, CADDIEMASTER, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Tennis and RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design. There are currently 67 Troon-affiliated properties featuring 87 golf courses on national and international “Top 100” rankings. Troon-affiliated properties include Gamble Sands in Brewster, Washington; The Virginian and Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards in Bristol, Virginia; Kapalua Golf in Maui, Hawaii; Lofoten Links in Gimsoysand, Norway; and The Els Club Dubai in United Arab Emirates. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com, or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Troon Chronicles, Press Room, or subscribe to Troon Magazine.