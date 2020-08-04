Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Makes Strategic Investment in Sintavia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (“SCOA”), the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world’s largest traders of goods and services, announced today that it entered into an agreement to increase its investment in Sintavia, LLC (“Sintavia”), the Aerospace and Space industry’s leading Tier One metal additive manufacturer, based in Hollywood, FL. The parties jointly announced that the minority investment, which follows an initial investment by SCOA in 2018, will be used to fund Sintavia’s rapidly growing business of providing additively manufactured parts to the world’s largest Aerospace and Space companies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The investment will help Sintavia scale its production capacity for flight-critical components that are produced via additive manufacturing while continuing to advance its industry-leading technical capabilities. In addition to the financial investment, SCOA and Sintavia will continue to identify opportunities to apply Sintavia’s best-in-class additive manufacturing and design capabilities toward Sumitomo Corporation Group’s global industrial activities.

“We truly value SCOA as a long-term partner for Sintavia and are excited to expand our existing relationship. With this investment, we are further aligning ourselves with a global thought leader in additive manufacturing that is committed to supporting our continued growth,” said Brian R. Neff, Sintavia’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Neff Capital Management LLC, Sintavia’s majority owner.

“Since our initial investment in 2018, we’ve been impressed by Sintavia’s leadership and growth in such a short time,” said Kevin Hyuga, SVP and General Manager of SCOA’s Construction and Transportation Systems Group. “We see continued synergies in the future through this partnership, and look forward to continuing to help Sintavia support the Aerospace and Space industry. Moreover, Sintavia is well-aligned with our company’s sustainability goals. Through its technology, Sintavia is capable of reducing waste in the additive manufacturing production process, allowing end-stage products to fly lighter, ultimately reducing greenhouse gases and helping to create a more sustainable society.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020 following customary regulatory review. RBC Capital Markets acted as exclusive advisor to Sintavia on the transaction.

About Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

Established in 1952 and headquartered in New York City, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) has eight offices in major U.S. cities. SCOA is the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world’s leading traders of goods and services. As an integrated business enterprise, the firm has emerged as a major organizer of multinational projects, an expediter of ideas, an important international investor and financier, and a powerful force for distribution of products and global communications through a network of offices worldwide. Its core business units include Tubular Products, Environment and Infrastructure, Steel and Non Ferrous Metals, Transportation and Construction Systems, Chemicals and Electronics, Media and IOT Applications, Real Estate, Mineral Resources and Energy, and Food. For more information, visit www.sumitomocorp.com.

About Sintavia

Sintavia is the global leader in applied additive manufacturing for the Aerospace and Space industry. With high-speed printers co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture, and audit quality parts for aerospace applications. A founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and holds multiple Nadcap and other aerospace accreditations. For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com.