Optum Commits $1 Million in Pro Bono Services to Address Local Health and Wellness Needs in Partnership with John Muir Health

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optum, a leading health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), committed $1 million in pro bono services over the next three years to support local community-based organizations servicing Contra Costa County, Northern Alameda County and the Tri-Valley. This is part of its ongoing strategic relationship with John Muir Health, a not-for-profit health care system dedicated to providing the highest quality patient care in the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to the Bay Area Regional Health Inequities Initiative, one in four Bay Area households struggle to make ends meet and access basic needs such as affordable food and housing – and these challenges have grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Optum team members will donate time and expertise in serving 17 community-based organizations selected by a joint Optum/John Muir Health committee based on their commitment to three critical priorities: access to health care, behavioral health and economic security. These organizations include:

“We are grateful that John Muir Health has included us in this opportunity and are excited to begin working with Optum,” said Ali Uscilka, program director for Healthy & Active Before 5, an initiative focused on preventing obesity in kids ages 0-5. “It’s exciting to know that their social responsibility strategy focuses on health equity, which aligns with our mission. This support is truly a gift for us and the timing couldn’t be any better.”

Optum employees will contribute in a variety of ways, including website development and redesign, business strategy development, marketing and communications planning, grant support and corporate giving strategy, financial assessment and organizational planning, and assessing local behavioral health support services. These contributions are designed to help the organizations enhance the services they provide to the community.

“It’s an honor to partner with John Muir Health to serve the Bay Area and help these community organizations further their missions,” said Mica Mione, director of strategic engagement, Optum. “We’ve had a tremendous response from Optum employees raising their hands to support these initiatives.”

“We’re extremely grateful for this offering of pro bono services from Optum,” said Stephanie Rivera, community health improvement director, John Muir Health. “I’m very pleased with how the John Muir Health/Optum partnership has evolved into helping us support the community through many partners who will benefit from the talents and dedication of Optum team members.”

The donation aligns with John Muir Health’s Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The 2019 CHNA is the third such assessment completed since the Affordable Care Act was implemented. The CHNA process, completed in fiscal year 2019, was conducted in compliance with current federal requirements. The 2019 CHNA will serve as the basis for implementation strategies and identifying the top needs.

John Muir Health and Optum announced a comprehensive relationship in July 2019 focused on advancing delivery of high-quality, convenient and affordable health care to patients in the Bay Area. Optum manages key nonclinical functions, including information technology, revenue cycle management, analytics, purchasing and claims processing for John Muir Health. In addition, Optum supports John Muir Health’s Physician Network ambulatory care coordination and utilization management services. Support for local community organizations is an extension of the Optum/John Muir Health relationship.

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 180,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). For more information, visit www.optum.com.

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, more than 6,000 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Children's Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, gynecologic surgery, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.

