QUU Completes Multi-year Deal with Salem Media Group to Provide Multiplatform Ad Sync Technology

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it has completed a multi-year deal with QUU, a pioneer in driving the evolution of radio, to use QUU’s patented multi-sensory marketing capabilities on 28 FM radio stations in 17 markets across the United States.

QUU’s unique ad sync patented technology makes radio ‘look as good as it sounds,’ allowing local stations to generate immediate additional revenue by enhancing their over-the-air advertisements with client logos and text on desktop, mobile and auto dashboard platforms.

The agreement with Salem Media Group further underscores the broadcaster’s commitment to providing unique advertiser experiences and optimum service offerings by featuring album art, showcasing station information and creating a complete 360-degree visual and audio-based advertiser experience for clients and listeners.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Dave Santrella and the outstanding team at Salem Media Group,” said QUU Chief Executive Officer Steve Newberry. “Their commitment to embracing this exciting game-changing visual and audio-based technology further underscores Salem’s mission to providing the very best experience for the company’s listeners and advertisers across the country.”

“Radio continues to provide the best audio content in the world,” said Dave Santrella, president of Broadcast Media at Salem Media Group. “We serve our communities at an unmatched level and engage with our audiences like no other medium, but, radio needs to improve the user experience so that we look as good as we sound. QUU provides Salem with the opportunity to do just that. We could not be more pleased or excited to begin providing our listeners with more information and greater engagement with our partners and advertisers on a platform that will look as good as the content we offer sounds.”

For additional information about QUU, please visit. www.quuinteractive.com.

About QUU:

QUU, Inc. was founded by Joe Harb in 2007 and is based in Mercer Island, Washington. The company’s innovative technology enables radio stations to take full control of the RDS/HD in-car stereo display with the ability to monetize through ad augmentation and provide an enhanced listener experience. Beasley Media Group is among the company’s investors.

About Salem Media Group:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.