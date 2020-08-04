STANLEY Security Forms Strategic Partnership with Evolv Technology

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STANLEY Security, a global integrator of comprehensive security solutions and the world’s second-largest electronic security company, today announced its investment in Evolv Technology, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening. This investment – backed by STANLEY Ventures, the venture capital arm of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) – forms a strategic partnership between the two companies.

Evolv Express™, the company’s touchless security screening system, makes it possible for venues of all kinds to keep visitors safe from concealed weapons, pandemic health threats and intruders. Powered by the Evolv Cortex AI™ software platform, the system uses proprietary sensors and AI to differentiate weapons from personal items in real-time. Evolv Express keeps high-volume entrances flowing by reliably detecting guns and other weapons as people walk through naturally without emptying their pockets, bags, backpacks or other belongings. The system can screen more than 3,600 people per hour – 10 times faster than metal detectors.

"We're committed to helping organizations create safer, healthier environments for their employees, customers, students and partners, and our investment in Evolv Technology helps us deliver on that commitment,” said STANLEY Security Global President Matthew Kushner. “Evolv’s innovative, touchless security screening solutions are an integral part of the security industry’s future. When paired with data analytics and expertise from STANLEY Security, these solutions will deliver even more value to organizations as they adjust operations and enhance security measures to reopen and stay open safely.”

Evolv Technology’s systems are powerful additions to security programs at K-12 schools, higher education institutions, hospitals, sports venues, office and federal buildings, outdoor recreation venues and more. To date, the systems have been used to screen more than 50 million individuals at venues and facilities across the globe.

“We’re proud to partner with STANLEY Security and Stanley Black & Decker to add even more capabilities to our technology and deliver superior value to our customers,” said Evolv Technology Chief Executive Officer Peter George. “This strategic partnership leverages both companies' resources, capabilities, industry expertise and market presence. The breadth of STANLEY Security’s solutions portfolio and reach of its global installed base, coupled with Evolv’s modern technology and commitment to transforming the security screening space, makes for a powerful partnership.”

Evolv’s touchless security screening solutions are available for purchase today. For more information and sales inquiries, please visit stanleysecuritysolutions.com/touchless-security-screening. To learn more about STANLEY Security’s solutions and partnerships, visit stanleysecuritysolutions.com/.

About STANLEY Security

STANLEY Security, a division of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), is a provider of integrated security solutions defining the future of the security industry. STANLEY delivers a comprehensive suite of security products, software and integrated systems with a strong emphasis on service. STANLEY is powered by a culture of continuous innovation, providing revolutionary technology and unmatched customer service to commercial, institutional and industrial businesses and organizations. We focus on complete customer transparency and operational excellence in the five customer touchpoints: account management, installation, service, monitoring and billing. STANLEY takes pride in our signature approach to doing business – offering global resources, with a local touch. As one of the world's largest and most comprehensive security providers, we're protecting what's important to you by designing, installing, servicing and monitoring an extensive array of products and solutions that span the entire security spectrum:

Intrusion Detection

Fire Alarms & Monitoring

Access Control Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Systems Integration

Personal Safety and Security Response

Patient Safety Solutions

Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions

Standards Development & Strategic Planning

Software Support, Consultation and Integration

System Design, Installation, Service and Monitoring

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology provides touchless security screening systems that ensure safety without sacrificing the visitor experience. The company’s latest product, coupled with a thermal imaging package, spots concealed weapons and potential virus infection threats using advanced digital sensors and artificial intelligence that is incredibly accurate, discreet and delivers significantly more throughput than older technologies. Evolv Express™ has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards™ and Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards. Evolv’s customers include hundreds of outdoor entertainment venues, corporations, airports, cultural landmarks, hospitals, schools, stadiums and large-scale events around the globe. Led by a team of security industry thought leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, the company holds more than 100 patents. In addition to STANLEY Security, Evolv’s partners include Johnson Controls. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.