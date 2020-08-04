Boost by Kaplan Partners with The Myers–Briggs Company to Help Students Assess How Their Interests Can Translate to Increased College Readiness and Career Success

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boost by Kaplan, an innovative online program designed to provide pre-college age students with an invaluable career exploration experience to accelerate college and career readiness, has partnered with world-renowned assessment organization The Myers-Briggs Company to provide students with personal insights to help them decide on their education and career paths. Delivered on the VitaNavis® platform, the SuperStrong® assessment helps students discover how their interests can inform and translate into academic and professional success. Boost students will take the assessment during the first week of their course; the results and analysis will then help guide their choices throughout the program and beyond.

With decades of scientific research, the VitaNavis platform deploys powerful, trusted and time-tested tools, scaled to empower students and those that advise them. VitaNavis drives systemic change with a focus on self-awareness, strengths, and diversity, helping to build a capable and workforce-ready generation. When students utilize career exploration and self-awareness tools as well as labor market data to select a major aligned with their interests, skill sets, and desired wage and employment goals, they have the tools to make more informed choices about their future and fields of study.

“We are excited to team with Myers-Briggs, which over the years has helped millions of people recognize their talents and make the most out of their lives,” said Megan O’Connor, entrepreneur-in-residence, Kaplan. “The assessment will help Boosters identify their strengths and interests, map their results to careers, and explore careers and related college majors and provide them with guidance to confidently begin their academic and career journey.”

“With a mutual mission to provide a clear pathway to graduation and beyond, this partnership seemed natural from our very first conversation with the Boost team. We are excited to be a part of this immersive program to help students explore the world of work and develop a roadmap to their future,” said Natasha Labos, vice president, partnerships-innovation labs, The Myers-Briggs Company.

Recently released data shows that only 35% of traditional college graduates feel higher education prepared them for the workforce. Boost by Kaplan seeks to close the gap between the college experience and career readiness by offering pre-college students the opportunity to explore different fields of study in high-growth career paths, interact with professionals in their areas of work interest and participate in work-integrated learning projects. The 20-hour weekly program allows for flexibility, and will offer a combination of live instruction, on demand sessions, customized study, work-life experience through projects, live interviews with professionals and ‘pulse checks’ as students’ interests evolve. Students will receive 1:1 mentoring with experienced Kaplan advisors dedicated to guiding students on their education and career paths as well as be part of a small cohort for networked learning and reflection.

Boost by Kaplan has committed to awarding full tuition assistance to 20 percent of its students who demonstrate financial need, in an effort to create opportunities for those who want to explore their future education and the world of work, without financial barriers.

The first Boost cohort will run online from September 14-December 11, 2020. The spring cohort will begin in January. For more information, go to www.boostbykaplan.com.

About Kaplan

Kaplan provides individuals, universities, and businesses a broad array of educational services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit www.kaplan.com.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, in education, and everywhere in between. Your success and fulfillment aren’t just about what you know, they hinge on your relationships and interactions with others. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations around the world improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. Our powerfully practical solutions are grounded in a deep understanding of how significant social and technological trends affect people and organizations. And with an 80-year background of assessment and psychological expertise, a global network of offices, partners and certified independent consultants in 115 countries, products in 29 languages, and experience working with 88 of the Fortune 100 companies, we’re ready to help you succeed. For more information, please visit TheMyersBriggsCompany/VitaNavis.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of The Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)