ClearSale Named BigCommerce Preferred Partner

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International fraud protection leader ClearSale (www.clear.sale) announced it has been named a BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce stores access to ClearSale’s advanced fraud technology, along with the world’s largest internal analyst team. This partnership gives BigCommerce customers the ability to integrate ClearSale’s fraud protection solution through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

“As a BigCommerce partner since 2017, we are thrilled to now be named as a preferred partner,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP of ClearSale. “Protecting merchants of every size--from start-up to enterprise--with our customizable, scalable solution has always been a priority of ours. With this partnership, our solution will be even more streamlined for the thousands of e-commerce merchants experiencing sales peaks that are putting them at greater risk for fraud and false declines.”

The surge in first-time buyers, extreme changes in volume and velocity, and more frequent changes in personal information and behavior have left fraud software in unchartered territory. This new situation leaves most solutions struggling to adjust, and without the data needed to make accurate decisions, good sales are being declined at a higher rate. ClearSale’s largest global in-house team of analysts ensure that no order is ever declined without a fraud expert looking into the risky order and safeguarding the decision to accept or decline. This gives ClearSale’s customers peace of mind, knowing that false declines are no longer an issue.

“Our partnership with ClearSale further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “ClearSale shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/clearsale-fraud-protection/.

About ClearSale:

ClearSale offers the most complete e-commerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 3,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. More information at https://clear.sale or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service ecommerce platform that enables merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. With a unique combination of easy-to-use, enterprise-level features and flexibility, BigCommerce powers more than 60,000 B2B and direct-to-consumer online stores across 120 countries — including Fortune 1000 brands and industry-leading brands like Avery Dennison, Ben & Jerry’s, Bliss, Burrow, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Visit www.bigcommerce.com for more information.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.