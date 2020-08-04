EPIC RPS Expands Managed Account Services with ProNvest

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPIC Retirement Plan Services has expanded its managed account options available to retirement plan service providers on its recordkeeping platform. ProNvest, Inc. will now provide its full suite of managed account services to defined contribution plans and will partner with EPIC to enhance participant retirement education and investment assistance.

“Participants in retirement plans clearly need help managing their accounts. Through our partnership with ProNvest, we are excited to be able to deliver that advice in a very scalable, low cost manner. Providing all participants access to guidance and investment management is a valuable extension of the hands-on service that our advisor partners bring to the table,” said Brian Lenz, Senior Director of National Sales at EPIC RPS.

“We are excited about our partnership with EPIC to deliver a comprehensive managed account solution,” said Stephen Johnson, Senior Vice President of ProNvest. “Our straightforward retirement planning technology, high touch participant services and professional investment management will help retirement providers enhance their retirement plans for their participants, plan sponsors, and advisors.”

About EPIC Retirement Plan Services

EPIC Retirement Plan Services is dedicated to meeting the recordkeeping, administration, actuarial, marketing and communication needs of an ever-evolving retirement plan marketplace. EPIC’s mission is to set the leadership standard in delivering innovative solutions, progressive technology and exceptional client service. For more information, visit www.epicrps.com.

About ProNvest

ProNvest is an industry-leading managed account solution helping defined-contribution plan participants with professional account management and custom retirement planning. ProNvest matches innovative technology with money management to make investing intuitive for long-term investors. Partnering with plan providers and advisors across the country, ProNvest works to provide comprehensive retirement planning solutions, advice, and managed account services to plan participants.