Luxury Aircraft Solutions Engages Trevelino/Keller to Drive Demand Generation for Private Jet Travel

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, a full-service, digital public relations and marketing firm, announces its engagement with Luxury Aircraft Solutions (LAS), a private aircraft broker that provides a wide range of aircraft options for global travel since 2011. The aircraft broker caters to a diverse clientele and offers an extensive fleet, ranging from turboprop planes and helicopters, all the way to jumbo jets.

Trevelino/Keller will work with LAS to concept and execute a fully integrated digital marketing program designed to generate brand awareness and engage consumers online with the company’s transparent pricing models. The program will take advantage of the current travel environment where concerns of COVID-19 all but grounded the commercial airline industry in the early months.

Private flying offers multiple benefits including the best chance to adhere to social distance guidelines in addition to the flexibility, comfort and personal attention of luxury private travel. The goal is to reach travelers who may not have considered private flying before but are now looking for alternatives for family and small group travel. The campaign will also support the company’s wholesale membership product, JetMembership.com.

“Early in the pandemic we saw a surge of interest from people who were trying to find a way to salvage travel plans and do so in the safest way possible,” says Daniel Hirschhorn, managing director of Luxury Aircraft Solutions. “Many who didn’t think private air travel was possible are now exploring all their options including jet membership programs which allow our clients access to the lowest cost way to fly private all with full transparency. Trevelino/Keller’s experience supporting the aviation industry and its ability to scale our marketing efforts were the driving decisions in this engagement.”

Trevelino/Keller brings more than 17 years of experience in brand reputation and integrated marketing to the table partnership, including a long term relationship with IT provider for the aviation industry, SITA. According to the 2020 O’Dwyer’s PR Rankings, the firm ranks #1 in lifestyle and #2 in travel/tourism and #2 in transportation for Atlanta.

“Luxury Aircraft Solutions and its membership programs are well poised to take advantage of the demand for consumers looking to travel but do so in safe and luxurious way,” explains Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “We are excited to help with the company’s ongoing marketing efforts to reach travelers considering private aviation for the first time in this otherwise slow recovery for the travel industry.”

About Luxury Aircraft Solutions

Based in Long Island, New York, Luxury Aircraft Solutions is a private aircraft broker that provides a wide range of aircraft options for travel around the world since 2011. With an extensive fleet including options from turboprop planes and helicopters, all the way to jumbo jets, the company also operates a membership program which offers exclusive access to special rates with fully transparent pricing. To learn more about Luxury Aircraft Solutions, please visit http://www.luxuryaircraftsolutions.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging, middle market and national brands across eight practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Government, Lifestyle and Environment. Its 360 Reputation Marketing platform includes include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Ranked nationally in nine industry segments, the firm is Atlanta’s fastest growing and the third fastest growing in the Southeast. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.