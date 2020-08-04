Octo Wins $11.8 Million Contract to Provide Agile and Technical Support for GSA COMET

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo is pleased to announce it has won the Joint Product Team Task Order under the General Services Administration (GSA) CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) blanket purchase agreement (BPA). The task order, valued at $11.8 million over five years, will allow Octo to provide Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and overarching business and technical architecture for GSA’s Integrated Award Environment (IAE) to continue improving GSA’s new System for Award Management (SAM).

Octo will provide GSA with business, technical, and scaled Agile leadership required to execute the IAE Agile Release Train, address program challenges, and continuously drive business value, according to Octo Director for GSA Programs AJ Rowland. “ Octo has always emphasized the importance of emerging technologies and relentlessly invests to ensure we have the right technologies, partnerships, processes, and employees to lead modernization efforts such as IAE’s,” Rowland said. “ We are excited to continue our successful partnership with GSA through this contract that enables us to impact the entire IAE program through architecture, governance, DevOps, and Agile process enhancements.”

This is Octo’s first award under the COMET BPA. “ This is a key win for our GSA team, further demonstrating the valuable work the team has been doing for this customer over the last several years,” said Thomas Lee, Senior Vice President of Octo’s Federal and Civilian Business Unit. “ We are pleased to continue to support GSA by providing top talent and technology to help them meet mission objectives.”

About Octo

Octo challenges the status quo, empowering federal agencies to leap IT hurdles by using emerging technologies to create transformative solutions that enable rapid modernization, enhance citizen engagement, and maximize human impact. We continually explore ways to transform IT, producing results vital to national security, intelligence, health care, and more.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges with Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Agile DevSecOps, Cloud Engineering, Open Source, Cybersecurity, and Data Science solutions. Octo enables the government to modernize faster and meet the needs of rapidly changing missions with agility. Our approach is collaborative, and our outcomes are superior. Visit octoconsulting.com.