Weissman Rolls Out NGC’s Digital Supply Chain Platform to Increase Productivity Throughout the Product Development Process

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Generation Computing, Inc. (NGC), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions, today announced that Weissman, a premier designer of dancewear and costumes, is implementing NGC’s supply chain management (SCM), PLM, vendor compliance and quality control solutions. Weissman, a family-owned business that celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, chose NGC as its strategic digital supply chain platform for future growth and success.

Weissman recognized an opportunity to improve productivity, deliver seamless visibility across the vast volumes of product development data, and enhance and streamline collaboration with both suppliers and internal partners. Weissman selected NGC based on the company’s fashion industry expertise and its ability to provide a comprehensive solution, from product concept to customer delivery.

“We were impressed with NGC’s knowledge of fashion and apparel technology and the partnership and trust that was formed between our businesses,” said Dan Winders, vice president of sourcing, product integrity and QA, Weissman. “The NGC platform has quickly allowed us to address several of Weissman’s most pressing needs, including digital RFQs, cost sheets and sample requests. Digitalizing these processes has helped us accelerate decision making and drive greater collaboration.”

NGC’s digital supply chain platform will help enhance Weissman’s supply chain and support the company’s ability to deliver the quality merchandise its customers have come to expect. A few of these capabilities include:

Complete Visibility. NGC’s platform will connect stakeholders including planning, product development, sourcing, compliance, purchasing, production and quality in a single cloud-based solution that also connects vendors, suppliers and other external providers.

Vendor Compliance. Improved vendor collaboration will allow Weissman to evaluate, manage and report on all aspects of vendor compliance.

Increased Productivity. Workflow calendars and a centralized portal for all communications and exception management will help Weissman sense and respond to potential problems or delays before they impact downstream activities.

“Weissman is ushering in a new era of digital transformation with NGC’s digital supply chain platform,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC. “It’s appropriate that Weissman is doing this as the company celebrates its 60th anniversary and looks forward to a bright future. We’re proud that NGC can play a strategic role in Weissman’s continued success.”

About Weissman

Weissman® is an American costume and dancewear design company that has been family-owned for 60 years and is now a global presence in the dance industry. All products are imagined, designed and developed at Weissman’s St. Louis, Missouri headquarters with many products made in the company’s U.S. factory. www.weissmans.com.

About NGC

NGC’s cloud platform powers the digital supply chain, enabling brands and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution. NGC solutions cover the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Leading global brands and retailers rely on NGC solutions, including Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste, Spanx, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

