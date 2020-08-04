ReferralExchange Selected to Join NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReferralExchange, the real estate industry’s leading referral network, has been selected as the newest partner in the REALTOR Benefits® Program, the official partnership program of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR), America’s largest trade association. The REALTOR Benefits® Program connects members with savings and unique offers from more than 30 strategic partners, recognized as leaders in their respective industries. Participation in the Program provides an unmatched opportunity for NAR’s strategic partners to connect with the $5 billion REALTOR® brand and deliver value to 1.4 million REALTORS® nationwide.

“Today, real estate agents obtain leads from more places than ever before, but market inefficiencies too often lead our members in the wrong direction – costing valuable time and resources,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “We are excited to announce a partnership with ReferralExchange, which will allow agents to focus more time serving clients and building the relationships necessary to drive their businesses while ensuring they are maximizing lead verification investments.”

LIVE by ReferralExchange consists of three simple steps that allow agents to turn leads into actionable transactions.

Lead verification : ReferralExchange uses proprietary technology to quickly figure out which of an agent's raw leads are real and which are not.

: ReferralExchange uses proprietary technology to quickly figure out which of an agent's raw leads are real and which are not. Lead readiness : ReferralExchange’s licensed customer service team calls the agent’s leads and uses a proven system that verifies data and determines the potential client’s readiness to transact. A live transfer sends the lead directly back to the agent via phone.

: ReferralExchange’s licensed customer service team calls the agent’s leads and uses a proven system that verifies data and determines the potential client’s readiness to transact. A live transfer sends the lead directly back to the agent via phone. Lead transaction: Once a lead has been verified as real and ready to transact, the agent may decide whether or not to complete the deal themselves

“From the time our company was founded in 2006, we’ve valued the role that NAR has played in making our industry better for both real estate agents and consumers,” said Scott Olsen, CEO of ReferralExchange. “Since the majority of the 140,000 real estate agents in our broader agent network are already REALTORS®, we’re excited to officially offer our LIVE service through NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program.”

More specifically, LIVE is currently in use by over 16,000 real estate agents across the country for referral and lead concierge services.

“ReferralExchange scrubs the leads and makes sure the person is ready to talk, which is huge,” said Kathie Fitzpatrick, a broker with Keller Williams Yakima Valley in Yakima, Washington. “The LIVE service also makes me look more professional in the eyes of the consumer due to the simple fact that someone is calling prior to me reaching out in order to qualify them and determine their readiness to transact.”

About ReferralExchange

ReferralExchange, the nation’s top agent-to-agent real estate referral company, is dedicated to creating great real estate experiences between real estate professionals and customers. Founded in 2005, ReferralExchange has built an invite-only, nationwide network of over 140,000 top-performing real estate agents in the US and Canada. In 2018, the network helped generate over $4 billion in sales. Building on the success of its referral network, the LIVE product was introduced to help real estate agents provide the best possible service to their clients. To learn more, visit https://www.referralexchange.com/.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The Realtor Benefits® Program is the association’s official member benefits program, connecting members with savings and unique offers on products and services just for Realtors® from more than 30 companies recognized as leaders in their respective industries. https://www.nar.realtor