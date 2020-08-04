Hexion and Wayfinder Announce Canadian Resin Coating Partnership

HOUSTON & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) and Wayfinder Corp. (“Wayfinder”) today announced their partnership to better serve resin coated proppant users in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

This strategic partnership joins Hexion’s leading resin and chemical expertise with Wayfinder’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and logistics network. The Wayfinder facility in Obed, Alberta, will produce Hexion’s full product portfolio, including Prime Plus™ proppants, the most used resin coated proppant in Canada.

“We are very excited to partner with Wayfinder. By combining Hexion’s advanced resin chemistries with Wayfinder’s world-class manufacturing facility, we can continue to provide our customers with quality products and the performance they have come to expect,” said Mark Alness, Senior Vice President, Americas. “We will be able to better serve our customers and maximize the customer experience by utilizing the strengths of both organizations today, and as the market evolves.”

”Partnering with Hexion to provide clients with resin coated proppant enables Wayfinder to provide a broader spectrum of quality products and further penetrate the resin coated sand market in Canada, while increasing the utilization of our Obed manufacturing facility,” said Chad Bremner, President and CEO. “We are pleased to be aligned with Hexion in manufacturing and distributing their leading suite of products.”

About Hexion

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

About Wayfinder

Wayfinder Corp. (“Wayfinder”) is a privately held, Alberta-based company that provides total proppant management for oil and gas E&P and service companies. The company operates two unit-train capable transload facilities – Gold Creek, with 50,000 metric tons of storage capacity; and Obed, which is also home to the company’s state-of-the-art resin coating facility, with 20,000 metric tons of storage capacity. Wayfinder provides industry leading flowback and surface sand separation capability and now operates the closest regional sand facility to the Duvernay.

Total proppant management is Wayfinder’s business and our goal is to provide the best proppant solution for every individual client need. We are committed to a full life-cycle approach that adds value to every step of the process. Our in-house testing and analysis equipment, highly experienced and technically capable management team, and backing from ARC Financial set us apart in the industry. Additional information about Wayfinder Corp. is available at www.wayfindercorp.com.

®, ™ and SM are trademarks owned by or licensed to Hexion Inc.