POSaBIT Partners with Bud Hut, 11-Store Brand in Washington

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After experiencing success in the Vancouver, WA location, owners of Bud Hut retail stores have entered into an agreement with POSaBIT Inc. to implement POSaBIT’s Point of Sale platform in the remaining ten WA State Bud Hut locations. Locally owned and operated, Bud Hut has established themselves as one of Washington State’s strongest retail brands.

“Bud Hut independent owner’s collective goal is to always create a superior customer shopping experience. With that objective in mind, we evaluated many POS systems, and found POSaBIT to be the clear leader in creating that connection, along with providing the tools to more efficiently operate our stores,” said Greg Wright, owner of three Bud Hut locations. “POSaBIT’s built in loyalty program, best in class reporting and analytics, enterprise features, ease of use, and integrated payment processing, made POSaBIT the obvious choice. Additionally, the day-of transition to the POSaBIT POS was seamless, quick, and utterly painless.”

POSaBIT’s unique and innovative POS provides solutions for cannabis retailers in myriad ways. The robust feature set combined with a powerful back end reporting suite has allowed stores to maximize their sales and operational efficiency all across the country. A new Mobile POS offering has given dispensaries an additional solution uniquely suited for a modern retail experience.

“POSaBIT is thrilled to work with the Bud Hut branded locations in our home state of Washington,” said Jon Baugher, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of POSaBIT. “Bud Hut knows how to leverage technology to keep their customers informed, provide better product selection, and make smarter business decisions. We are proud to align with them in support of those objectives.”

ABOUT POSABIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.