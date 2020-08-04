Jobber partners with Stripe to activate financing and instant payouts for home service businesses.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jobber, the leading provider of home service management software, today announced an expanded partnership with technology platform Stripe to offer flexible financing and instant payouts to its customers in North America. Jobber is deploying Stripe Capital to make it easier for home service providers to access the capital they need to invest in their businesses and grow. In addition, Jobber’s customers have access to instant payouts, powered by Stripe and Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time push payments platform1, to receive the funds they’ve earned within seconds.

"Cash flow is critical for small businesses as they respond to changing circumstances," says Sam Pillar, CEO & Co-founder, Jobber. "This could mean investing in equipment to take on a new type of work, or plugging a receivables gap to meet payroll. We're excited to extend our partnership with Stripe to offer our customers capital and real-time access to funds so they can take on more jobs and better operate their businesses.”

Jobber offers Stripe-powered financing to help businesses adapt and grow

As the economy reboots, the home service category is rebounding and going through a phase of increased technology adoption. With Stripe Capital, Jobber is investing in technology to make it easier for home service businesses to grow with access to flexible financing.

This gives Jobber customers the capital to invest in new equipment or marketing campaigns to get the word out that they’re open for business. There’s no lengthy application process—eligible businesses can easily access capital directly in the Jobber dashboard, and repay the financing with a fixed percentage of daily sales. Stripe Capital is a valuable option for many small business owners, particularly seasonal businesses in green industries like lawn care whose revenues vary throughout the year.

For more information on Stripe Capital, please visit: https://getjobber.com/features/business-financing

Instant payouts speeds up cash flow when every second counts

When a customer makes an online payment, it takes approximately two business days for funds to reach a service provider’s bank account. Now, Jobber is making it easier for small businesses to collect payments faster by launching instant payouts, powered by Stripe and Visa Direct. With a click, funds from a job land in a business’ bank account in a matter of seconds, even on weekends and holidays.

“Small and medium size businesses are the backbone of the North American economy, with approximately 30 million small businesses accounting for nearly half of the U.S employment,” says Gaurav Gollerkeri, Head of Visa Direct North America, Visa. “Visa is committed to supporting North American entrepreneurs through best-in-class solutions that help manage day-to-day business and plan for long-term growth. In working with Stripe and Jobber, we are embedding Visa Direct’s secure, convenient and real-time capabilities to help make cash flow challenges for SMBs a thing of the past.”

For more information on Jobber’s credit card processing tools, including instant payouts, visit: https://getjobber.com/features/field-service-credit-card-processing/

Jobber and Stripe continue long-standing relationship

To date, businesses using Jobber have serviced over 10 million people, delivering more than $6 billion annually, and growing, in services to their clients. Of those businesses, many use the credit card processing solution Jobber Payments, powered by Stripe, to help them quickly accept contactless, online payments easily at every stage of a project, without the need to write a single line of code or integrate with a separate payment gateway.

Jobber and Stripe began their partnership in 2017, with Stripe providing the payment engine for Jobber Payments. Since then, Jobber has integrated a range of Stripe products to help service providers manage their growing businesses: Stripe Connect powers payouts for businesses, unified funds management and reporting; Stripe Terminal makes it possible for service providers to accept card payments on-site; and Stripe Radar protects Jobber’s customers from fraud.

“Homeowners increasingly expect a seamless and immediate commerce experience from their home service provider, one that allows them to pay with the click of a button,” explains Laura Collinson, Director of Fintech, Jobber. “Jobber’s integration with Stripe allows our customers to offer an incredibly smooth customer experience, giving them a real advantage even against much larger competitors.”

"Jobber and Stripe share a passion for entrepreneurship, so we're thrilled to build technology together to alleviate the cash flow challenges that often come with running a small business today," Jeanne DeWitt Grosser, Head of Americas, Revenue and Growth at Stripe, commented. "Jobber is leading the next generation of software platforms that not only make payments a seamless part of their product, but also offer financial services to their customers."

____________________________________

1 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region