BostonGene Announces Scientific Collaboration with Leading Cancer Center

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene Corporation (BostonGene), a biomedical software company focused on defining optimal precision medicine-based therapies for cancer patients, today announced its collaboration with The Weinstock Laboratory, a translational research program focused on novel therapeutics for lymphoid malignancies, at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. The collaboration aims to define predictors of response to PI3 kinase inhibition in relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas.

The Weinstock Laboratory is leading the research efforts to reveal mechanisms of response and resistance, and possible cause of adverse effects to Duvelisib (PI3K delta & gamma inhibitor) in patients with T-cell lymphomas (TCLs). Their work is supported by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and by Verastem, the makers of Duvelisib. In this collaboration, BostonGene provides advanced computational analytics of genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic and multiplex imaging data sets to predict drug response and identify new biomarkers. BostonGene’s software uses a set of unique deconvolution algorithms that reveal cellular content of a tumor and surrounding microenvironment using transcriptome next generation sequencing (NGS) data, and image analysis algorithms to elucidate spatial parameters of tumor microenvironment distribution using immunofluorescence (IF) imaging data.

“ We are excited to collaborate with BostonGene,” said David Weinstock, MD, at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. “ Improving patient outcomes is our top priority and by partnering with BostonGene we hope to accurately predict which patients will benefit from treatment by identifying new biomarkers that could be useful for other patients with cancer. The results have the potential to bring significant advantages to physicians as they make individual treatment decisions.”

“ BostonGene is thrilled to collaborate with the Weinstock Laboratory at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc.” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO of BostonGene. “ Our sophisticated analysis of RNAseq and exome sequencing will identify genomic and transcriptional alterations that could serve as predictive biomarkers of response and resistance to PI3 kinase inhibition that could ultimately improve patient outcomes. “

About BostonGene Corporation

