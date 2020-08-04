Financial Plus Credit Union Goes Live with Banno Digital Platform through Partnership with Member Driven Technologies

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. & FLINT, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial Plus Credit Union (FPCU) has successfully implemented the Banno Digital Platform™ through its partnership with Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. MDT hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar®, an industry leading provider of technology solutions for credit unions of all sizes, as well as multiple complementary solutions, including the Banno Digital Platform.

With the Banno Digital Platform, the credit union is extending its digital reach with an experience that is just as personal and relevant as in-person encounters. FPCU recognized the need to enhance its digital strategy to more nimbly adapt to the rapidly changing financial services landscape. The credit union also wanted a scalable digital platform that could support its ambitious growth goals. Through its long-standing partnership with MDT, FPCU decided that the personalized, consistent user experience delivered by the Banno Digital Platform met and exceeded these requirements. Plus, the credit union liked how the platform seamlessly integrates into its core.

“This is an exciting time in the industry; members are exploring new and different ways to conduct their banking from within digital channels,” said Brad Bergmooser, CEO of FPCU. “While the branch and our physical footprint are still important to us, our implementation of the Banno Digital Platform positions us to be a leading digital-first banking provider that is known for modern, exceptional member service, an ideal complement to our existing branch network and member-first philosophy. Our trusted partnership with MDT, plus the agility and innovation of Jack Henry’s digital platform, have made us confident in this decision. The technology delivers the unified approach, seamless experience, and personal exchanges with familiar, local representatives from within the digital environment that satisfies member expectations and gives us a competitive advantage in the space.”

Bergmooser continued, “Covid-19 really put an exclamation point on what we already believed: the future of banking is digital. We expect to see greater, faster adoption in the pandemic’s wake as more people embrace new ways of banking. We are glad to have steady, reliable partners like MDT and Jack Henry that will be able to help us adapt to whatever comes next.”

“It’s become imperative for credit unions to offer a seamless digital banking experience and anytime, anywhere access to financial tools,” said Larry Nichols, president and CEO of MDT. “With the Banno Digital Platform, leading institutions like Financial Plus Credit Union can accomplish this while also incorporating personal interaction into the digital channels – a major differentiator and something that sets credit unions apart from large national institutions. We are proud to have assisted Financial Plus Credit Union in this initiative, helping them better meet member needs and facilitating a digital banking experience that catapults them into the future.”

About Financial Plus Credit Union

Financial Plus Credit Union is a Flint-based, member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution serving over 55,000 members in 34 counties in Michigan. Financial Plus Credit Union operates through eight conveniently located offices in Flint, Swartz Creek, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Howell, Saginaw, Davison, and the rest of the Tri-City area. For information, visit www.myfpcu.com or call 800-748-0451.

About Member Driven Technologies

MDT hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide credit unions with a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO’s service-first, hybrid approach to outsourcing enables credit unions to boost efficiencies and security and reduce costs while maintaining a high level of control. In addition to hosting the Symitar Episys platform, MDT also hosts dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions to run the entire institution, including digital banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory services. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.