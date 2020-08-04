Avid Ratings Teams Up with Simonds Homes, an Award-Winning Builder in Australia, to Provide Customer Loyalty Insights

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simonds Homes, a highly respected homebuilder operating in the housing market since 1949, has selected Avid Ratings to measure homebuyer satisfaction. Through this partnership, Simonds and Avid will transform the customer lifecycle by using meaningful data to unlock insights and enhance the customer journey.

“Simonds is very excited to be working with the Avid Ratings team. With a culture heavily focused on customer experience management, we needed a partner that could provide insights and accountability throughout the customer journey. Avid’s leading technology and scalability will help us better understand how to best serve our customers and where we can improve,” said Cameron Worth, GM of marketing and technology.

“We are excited about our growth in the Australian market as we continue to help homebuilders deliver exceptional customer experiences. Feedback and insights collected from our AvidCX platform uncover opinions and views about products and services, helping homebuilders better understand how customers perceive their brand. Avid serves as an unbiased party, so you can be confident the customer feedback collected is accurate, authentic, and reliable,” said Aaron Everson, CEO, Avid Ratings.

With more than 28 years in the customer experience industry, Avid has helped thousands of homebuilding professionals measure, understand, and change their organizations to improve customer loyalty and increase company profitability. Avid Ratings continues to expand outside of North America as businesses increase focus on improving and prioritizing their customer experience strategies.

Avid Ratings deploys surveys to homebuyers on their overall homebuying experience and provides ratings that can be compared to builders throughout North America. Avid’s revolutionary software platform, AvidCX, enables businesses to effectively gather customer feedback, improve operations, and increase revenue. Customers can manage the entire customer experience with unlimited surveys, customizable dashboards, segmentation, reporting features, and more.

About Simonds Homes

Since 1949, Simonds has remained committed to building quality, award-winning homes at an affordable price. And, thanks in no small part to this commitment the company has established itself as one of the largest, and most recognised home builders in Australia. Now, with over 70 years experience, a huge range of designs and more than 100 display homes, Simonds continues to help thousands of Australian families each year turn their dream home into a reality.

About Avid Ratings

Avid Ratings is the leading resource for building quality in the world. Dedicated to the homebuilding industry, Avid helps companies build better customer experiences by gaining powerful consumer insights and deep customer feedback through a proprietary customer experience platform. Avid Ratings was named a Top 5 Sales Tool by BUILDER magazine, a Brilliance Award recipient by TecHome Builder, and also featured as a Top Product by Constructech Magazine. For more information, please visit www.avidratings.com.