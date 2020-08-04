Old El Paso Teams Up with the LeBron James Family Foundation to Bring Families Together

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Old El Paso is hosting the inaugural Taco Tuesday meal at the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE Village in Akron, Ohio, marking the start of an official partnership rooted in a shared mission to bring families together. With the weeknight dinner tradition celebrated by many, including LeBron James and his family, it creates an opportunity to invite not only the I PROMISE families living in the I PROMISE Village, but all families across the country to join together for a family meal and engage in deeper and meaningful conversation.

As the official sponsor of I PROMISE Village Taco meals, Old El Paso will be supporting the Village’s weekly community dinners, Taco Tuesday events and I PROMISE School monthly family feasts throughout the year. Additionally, the James family’s personal chef, Dena Marino, will host a virtual cooking class with I PROMISE families sharing one of her favorite taco recipes. These cooking lessons are one of the many ways the Foundation will engage the Village residents in skill building and other family programming.

“ The I PROMISE Village provides shelter, safety and support for families of I PROMISE School students and we’re excited to be a part of this incredible force for good,” said Ray Joncas, Director of Marketing for Old El Paso. “ During challenging times, little things can make a big difference, and we hope our support of weekly taco meals gives these families something to smile about and brings them together for a fun night of the week.”

In addition to supporting Tuesday night taco dinners, Old El Paso is also making a financial contribution to the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE program, including the I PROMISE Village. Officially opening its doors to its first family in July 2020, the Village provides transitional housing for I PROMISE School students and families in need of a safe place to stay while they work to overcome immense obstacles including homelessness, domestic violence, and more.

“ The families we work with often have had their worlds turned upside down by unforeseen circumstances that have put them in an insurmountable situation with no way out. We want to help remove some of those barriers that have held them down and put them in a situation where they can thrive – and most importantly, where they can be together while they get back on track,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “ We have always understood the value of family meals and bringing people together around the table to engage in deeper conversations. We’re so excited about this partnership with Old El Paso that will help us continue to provide those weekly hot meals and an ongoing tradition for our families to enjoy as they learn and grow together.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the LeBron James Family Foundation has been delivering weekly Taco Tuesday meal kits using Old El Paso products to all I PROMISE families across Akron to ensure they’re receiving meals while schools are closed. Throughout the upcoming year, Old El Paso will be planning a variety of exciting digital events for communities all over the globe to participate in. For additional details and to stay up to date on upcoming partnership details, visit OldElPaso.com and follow along via @oldelpaso on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

About the LeBron James Family Foundation

Recognizing the life-changing importance of education, The LeBron James Family Foundation invests its time, resources and attention in the kids of James’ hometown in Akron, Ohio. Through its I PROMISE Program, the foundation serves more than 1,500 Akron-area students by providing them with the programs, support and mentors they need for success in school and beyond. In 2018, the Foundation partnered with Akron Public Schools to build all of its family-first programming and academic interventions into the groundbreaking I PROMISE School that has created a new model for urban, public education. These life-changing resources, combined with the Foundation’s “We Are Family” philosophy are re-defining what a family and community looks like.