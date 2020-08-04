Macedon Technologies Adds UiPath as a Strategic Partner, to Help Clients With Robotic Process Automation

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macedon Technologies is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership with UiPath, combining Macedon's award-winning Appian-centric services and solutions with UiPath's world-class RPA software.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a technology that allows people to configure software, or "robots" to automate business operations normally performed by people. RPA robots can perform traditionally-mundane tasks, such as capturing information or managing applications, more accurately than their human counterparts, and at a much lower cost than traditional IT solutions.

With process automation playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of a business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure they remain competitive. Using RPA, Macedon can leverage robots to automate repetitive work and free up a client’s workforce to focus on higher-value tasks.

"Combined with Appian's low-code platform, our new partnership with UiPath will help us extend the benefits of RPA to our clients, ultimately resulting in improved accuracy, compliance, and speed of business processes," said Mark Garvey, Macedon COO. “We are excited to work with UiPath and leverage their powerful platform in our client solutions.”

About Macedon Technologies

Macedon accelerates Digital Transformation by delivering sustainable, enterprise-grade applications using the power of the Appian platform. They are a recognized leader in the Appian partner community having won several awards including, most recently, 2020 North American Appian Reseller of the Year.