Crank Software Helps Fight COVID-19 by Enabling Ventec Life Systems to Increase Ventilator Production

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to increase production of respiratory care products in the war against COVID-19, Crank Software teamed with Ventec Life Systems to enable rapid design improvements to the VOCSN critical care ventilator. Crank Software’s Storyboard embedded graphical user interface (GUI) development platform made it easy for Ventec to add additional functionality to the ventilator’s touchscreen and support a partnership with General Motors to deliver 30,000 critical care ventilators to the U.S. National Stockpile.

Storyboard’s rapid prototyping and design tools helped Ventec update the GUI in less than 30 days to provide software with preset ventilation functions to better serve the needs of frontline medical professionals fighting COVID-19.

A Crank customer since 2013, Ventec relies on the Storyboard GUI design platform for its advanced respiratory systems. Storyboard software powers all of the graphics and critically sensitive touch buttons and presets launched on the screen of the 18-pound VOCSN Multi-Function Ventilator. The mobile device combines five therapies — ventilator, oxygen concentrator, cough assist, suction pump, and nebulizer — into one machine.

“We continue to rely on Crank because it makes it so easy to update the user interface. We’re constantly innovating, and Storyboard lets us tweak the graphics and optimize the animations with great ease, with little to no impact on our product development cycles,” said Michael Holmes, senior software engineer at Ventec Life Systems. ”In fact, our users often comment on how much they like the touch screen interface and how quick and easy it is to set up.”

“We’re proud that Storyboard performed a critical role in helping our customer rapidly change their GUI design, ensuring it could be operated with great ease and increasing accuracy,” said Brian Edmond, president of Crank Software. “Securing approval for medical devices is no easy feat, and that generally means many stakeholders and multiple rounds of changes. We designed Storyboard specifically to facilitate the design iteration process, so that our customers can get their user interface designs approved far more quickly, and with less headache.”

Crank Software is a Canadian based innovator in embedded graphics solutions that help accelerate the design and development of the modern UI experience for tomorrow's embedded devices. Most recently it was awarded Most Innovative Software at Embedded World 2020. Supported by a global distributor network, Crank is driving innovation and speed to market for brands wanting to deliver unmatched performance and delightful customer experiences. With close to two decades of domain expertise in embedded graphics applications development, brands like Coca-Cola, John Deere, and GE Appliances, rely on Crank for bridging the gap between vision and exceptional user experiences. To learn more, visit https://www.cranksoftware.com.

Ventec VOCSN images: