Docutech’s ConformX and Solex Platforms Chosen by Kind Lending to Streamline Wholesale Mortgage Process

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech™, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and digital to print fulfillment technology and a member of the First American family of companies, today announced that Santa Ana, Calif.-based Kind Lending LLC has added Docutech’s™ ConformX™ dynamic document generation engine, Solex™ eDelivery and eSignature platform, and digital-to-print fulfillment services to their offerings. The lender chose Docutech for its strong integration into their loan origination software and efficient workflow to help staff reduce the time from application to closing.

Kind Lending, a new wholesale lender and mortgage banking company led by Glenn Stearns, selected Docutech because of the ability to digitally generate and sign all loan documents from initial disclosures through closing. Brokers, credit unions and banks utilizing the Kind Lending platform will benefit from dynamic documents that streamline operations, improve processing speed and accuracy while reducing operational costs. Borrowers will gain a convenient and consistent digital experience for reviewing and electronically signing loan documents through any device.

“At Kind Lending, we’re taking a modern approach to the lending experience,” said Glenn Stearns, founder and CEO of Kind Lending, LLC. “Docutech’s legacy in the industry, coupled with their spirit of innovation and collaboration, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a new and refreshing experience to the mortgage community and their customers.”

Docutech’s ConformX is the industry’s leading solution for creating document packages and currently supports more than 30% of the nation’s total mortgage volume, representing over $500 billion in loan value.1 The Solex platform, which includes eDelivery, eSignature, eClosing and eVault, has now enabled lenders to eClose more than 100,000 mortgages.

“Glenn is not only a legend in the mortgage industry, he’s quite frankly an outstanding human being with a unique perspective and ability for reinvention,” said Amy Brandt, president of Docutech. “We are thrilled that Glenn and his team have chosen Docutech’s people and our technologies to launch Kind Lending’s offerings and deliver a new wholesale lending experience.”

About Docutech

Docutech, a member of the First American family of companies, offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage and home equity lending, from document generation to eDelivery, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Founded in 1991, Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

About Glenn Stearns, Kind Lending

Glenn Stearns is the founder and CEO of Kind Lending, a privately-owned mortgage company headquartered in Santa Ana, California. Stearns is also the founder of Anivive Life Science, Stearns Wholesale, Stearns Holdings, Stearns Ventures, Artemis Holdings, TriVerify, TriMavin, United Housing Services, Inc., and Mortgage Services Providers Holdings. He is an investor in Indi.com and Lender Price and the largest shareholder of California-based Infinity bank. He owns Underdog BBQ in Erie, PA a company he built while filming Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire TV series. Glenn currently speaks to audiences nationwide to educate and inspire entrepreneurs of all ages to pursue their goals through hard work, grit, and never giving up. For additional information, visit: www.kindlending.com

1 2018 loan value volumes as measured by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA)