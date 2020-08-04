SCIEX and 908 Devices Launch Solutions for the Characterization of Biotherapeutics

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and 908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built analytical devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, announce the general availability of the ZipChip® platform on SCIEX mass spectrometers (MS). With this release, SCIEX expands its suite of MS front end separation solutions, providing additional flexibility to MS researchers for both large and small molecules.

The ZipChip platform by 908 Devices is an electrophoretic separation device based on microfluidic technology that directly integrates electrospray ionization with mass spectrometry. Compatible MS systems include the SCIEX Triple Quad™, QTRAP® and high-end TripleTOF® systems.

“For decades, scientists developing biotherapeutics have relied on the data provided by SCIEX mass spectrometry systems to help bring safe and effective drugs to market,” says Mani Krishnan, Vice President and General Manager of Biopharma at SCIEX.

For biotherapeutic developers, it is important to obtain comprehensive information and critical quality attributes. The ZipChip platform paired with a SCIEX mass spectrometer allows quick, routine characterization of biotherapeutics on an intact and near-native level.

“The ability to integrate the ZipChip platform with SCIEX Triple Quad and TripleTOF platforms enables customers to increase drug development efficiency through additional rapid, high-resolution separation techniques. It demonstrates our continued commitment to provide relevant solutions to help biotherapeutic developers accelerate their protein characterization efforts,” continues Krishnan.

“We are excited to see the continued expansion of the ZipChip platform with a pioneer in the CE-MS space such as SCIEX. Customers now have broader access to this enabling technology through ordering from SCIEX,” says Dr. Trent Basarsky, VP and GM of Life Sciences, 908 Devices. “Delivering fast separations with high quality data while requiring only minimal method development has resonated strongly with our customers. Extending these capabilities to the SCIEX community will allow them to solve more problems and maximize their MS efficiency.”

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher family of global life science and technology innovators, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science

About 908 Devices

We make point-of-need-devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint analyzers and fast separation devices. These uncomplicated purpose-built devices provide users with the power to redefine their workflows by getting actionable answers at the point of need. Our devices are being used for critical applications across the globe in the life sciences and field forensic markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where we research, design and manufacture innovative products based on high-pressure mass spectrometryTM (HPMS) and microfluidic separation technology. For more information, visit www.908devices.com.