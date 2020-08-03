3M and Cinotop Electronics Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M’s Metal Mesh Technology

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3M, 3M Innovative Properties Co. and Cinotop Electronics Co., Ltd. have reached a patent license agreement for use of 3M’s metal mesh technology.

Metal mesh conductor technology is widely used in the construction of projected capacitive touch sensors for consumer and commercial applications. Metal mesh conductors have broad applicability across touch sensors of all sizes. In particular, large format touch sensors are often utilized in interactive whiteboards, conferencing systems and digital signage displays.

As part of the agreement, Cinotop, a leading provider of metal mesh conductor film for consumer and commercial applications, has taken a royalty-bearing patent license from 3M.

“ We are pleased to add Cinotop to our growing list of licensees,” said Makoto Ishii, vice president, 3M Display Materials and Systems Division. “ We will continue to expand our licensing initiative to enable authorized use of our patented technology by more customers as we defend our intellectual property rights against unauthorized use by metal mesh manufacturers.”

“ Cinotop, as a quickly growing company, values intellectual property and we are proud to be the first Chinese metal mesh manufacturer to obtain a license from 3M,” said Su Wei, chairman of Cinotop Electronics. “ The 3M license provides Cinotop and our customers with the confidence to fuel our continued expansion.”

To learn more about 3M’s licensing initiative, email 3M at metalmesh.licensing@mmm.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Cinotop

For more details about Cinotop’s licensed products, email sales@chinacts.com.cn with attention to Su Wei.