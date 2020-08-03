PRN and MemorialCare Announce Joint-Venture to Operate Largest Regional Network of Comprehensive Physical Therapy Clinics

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) a privately held physical therapy company based in Carlsbad, California and MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system with more than 200 care locations, announced today that they will co-operate their outpatient physical therapy centers. This will create a community-based network of 17 full-service physical therapy (PT) centers that span across Southern Los Angeles County and all of Orange County. This joint venture represents one of the largest consolidations of physical therapy services under one health system in the region.

Under the agreement, MemorialCare will partner with PRN’s local physical therapy centers under the flagship brand, California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab). Cal Rehab is the second largest physical therapy provider in Los Angeles & Orange County, California. The 17 physical therapy centers will have the capacity to support over 300,000 PT visits and over 40,000 patients a year – from young children to adults.

“PRN is extremely pleased to partner with MemorialCare, a nationally respected health system, to offer needed preventive care and treatment services throughout Southern California,” says Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “Our mutual goal is to relentlessly pursue and implement strategies and innovations focused on providing patients with the most advanced, compassionate service and support that benefits our communities to make a positive difference in patient outcomes.”

Over the next two years, this joint venture will expand their assets by opening an additional 10 centers with the goal of continuing to offer unmatched access to physical therapy services across Southern LA & Orange County.

“MemorialCare has a long history of partnering with innovative organizations that share our vision of delivering best practice medicine, improving population health and creating the highest value in the changing health care environment,” says Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., President & CEO, MemorialCare. “This new venture expands our commitment to accessible, high quality care at a lower cost for individuals and families, health plans, employers and their employees—all benefiting from access to a large, full-service network that provides important continuity of care and a better patient experience.”

The joint venture broadens both healthcare providers’ commitment to deliver the highest value of healthcare to residents with expanded accessibility to integrated care across a broadened geographical footprint. The partnership’s network includes Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; Orange County centers in Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Juan Capistrano, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; and a Riverside County center in Corona.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates 128 locations in 11 states providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice. To learn more visit www.prnpt.com.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare’s 15,000 employees, physicians and volunteers serve 200 care locations, including leading hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills; MemorialCare Medical Group, Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; Seaside Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, medical imaging, ambulatory surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. Accolades include Best U.S. Health Systems, Best Places to Work, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, Top Performing Medical Groups and more. Visit www.memorialcare.org.