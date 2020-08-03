Healthier Sitting at Home Starts with Engaging the “Qor,” Says Dr. Bradley Weiss

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Bradley (Brad) Weiss, founder and chiropractor at Performance Health Center, Natick, Mass., today announced an alliance with ergonomic chair designer QOR360 to bring healthier sitting to at-home workers.

Dr. Weiss has been named the Massachusetts Sales Manager for QOR360’s chair, The Ariel, building on their technology for active sitting and good posture. This is one of several chairs created by QOR360 founder Dr. Turner Osler, a physician and researcher.

With work becoming increasingly home-based, the relationship is especially timely. A new Lenovo study of more than 20,000 employees reinforced what Dr. Weiss’s work-from-home (WFH) patients have also reported: 71 percent of respondents are experiencing new or worsening pains due to their WFH set-up.

“Virtual work can also be a recipe for sitting long into the night—potentially putting people at greater risk of heart disease because they’re barely moving (except perhaps to the refrigerator). The Ariel can’t change their hours, but it’s designed to keep them in constant motion,” said Dr. Weiss.

“After 36 years in practice helping people in pain caused by sitting all day, this is the best solution I have found. I really believe the QOR360 chair is the future of sitting,” he added.

The seat of The Ariel is made to gently rock—which forces the continual activation of users’ core muscles. The chair’s design also positions users properly, with their head over their shoulders and a slight tilt of the spine.

More information about The Ariel and QOR360 is available at qor360.com. Massachusetts customers who would like to purchase the chair online can receive a 10% discount by inputting the code, PHC.

About Performance Health Center

Founded in 2002 by Dr. Bradley (Brad) Weiss, Performance Health Center is a multifaceted chiropractic healthcare facility in Natick, Mass. We meet the healthcare needs of those who want to perform better in their lives—including active families, home-office workers, athletes and even Grammy-winning musicians. Our chiropractic doctors and staff use natural and state-of-the-art techniques that optimize patients’ health, improve function and decrease/eliminate pain without drugs or surgery. See performancehealthcenter.com.