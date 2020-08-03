Alpega Partners with project44 to Deliver Advanced Visibility in North America and Europe

VIENNA & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpega, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management systems (TMS), today announced as part of its growing value-adding partner ecosystem, it has partnered with project44, a global leader in supply chain visibility for shippers and logistics service providers.

The partnership delivers real-time truckload tracking integration and serves Alpega customers of all industries and verticals across North America and Europe.

“We are happy to join efforts with Alpega to serve our global community of customers,” said Tommy Barnes, Head of Global Network Partnerships at project44. “We want to enable supply chain professionals all over the world to make informed decisions based on high quality, real-time data, and drive more operational efficiencies and delivery excellence within the entire supply chain.”

The partnership combines the Alpega TMS modular, scalable transportation management solution with project44’s global, multimodal real-time visibility platform. The integration gives Alpega customers live shipment tracking and visibility data directly linked to the transportation order in Alpega TMS, providing real-time, actionable insight for improved shipment execution and proactive exception management.

“In listening to our client needs and challenges, we strive to provide them the best solutions for their business,” said Todd DeLaughter, CEO at Alpega Group. “Our partner strategy with the leaders in their field, in conjunction with the strength of our TMS offering, accomplishes just that. We look forward to the joint value our partnership with partner44 provides our customers.”

Alpega TMS brings transparency and efficiency to all trading partners across the supply chain through one shared data set and collaborative platform for managing all transportation workflows; and through its partnership with project44, provides visibility across the entire logistics network regardless of mode or geography.

To unify visibility insights in one single platform, project44 has built the most extensive multimodal network that reaches across more than 120 countries. The company delivers 99.7% coverage of truckload and less-than-truckload carriers in North America and Europe with the majority consistently tracking over 90% compliance. It also provides ocean coverage for 85% of containers shipped globally and 100% coverage of the Class I and Class II railroads in North America.

Customers can benefit from the Alpega TMS collaborative platform for managing all transportation processes and activities – from sourcing through settlement – across simple to complex logistics networks; while project44 provides the global supply chain visibility and predictive insights needed to make proactive decisions and increase efficiencies.

“We are excited to have project44 as a global partner,” said Mark Mc Arthur, Managing Director of Alpega North America. “As we continually look to add value to our customers, we strategically join forces with industry leaders to round out our solution offering. Project44 is one of those leaders in the real-time visibility platform space, and we look forward to our partnership.”

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. project44 has placed second, behind only Amazon, on FreightWaves’ 2020 Freight Tech 25, a list of the most innovative companies across the freight industry. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

About Alpega

Alpega is a global provider of cloud-based transportation management systems (TMS). Alpega enables shippers, their customers, logistics service providers and carriers the ability to collaboratively manage end-2-end transportation activities for increased visibility, capacity and reduced freight spend. By streamlining transportation sourcing, planning, execution, settlement and analytics, Alpega solutions transform local and global supply chains into collaborative ecosystems - bringing transparency and efficiency to all trading partners involved. Alpega’s 200,000+ user community are present in 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit na.alpegagroup.com for North America; and alpegagroup.com for Europe.