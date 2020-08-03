Cinedigm Announces Partnership with Littlstar to Include Many of Cinedigm’s Linear and VOD Streaming Channels on Littlstar’s Fast Growing Global Streaming Platform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced that the Company has partnered with Littlstar, one of the fastest-growing and most popular streaming services, to distribute Cinedigm's portfolio of linear and video-on-demand channels. Littlstar is the leading provider of premium streaming film & television content to the gaming ecosystem, where it reaches over 100 million Sony PlayStation consoles, and also reaches hundreds of millions of additional streaming devices including Android TVs, mobile devices, and many more.

Already in business with some of the top content suppliers in the world, Littlstar currently works with Discovery, Viacom, Showtime, and Universal and is financially backed by A&E, Sony, Michael Eisner, WWE, Warner Bros. and others.

"Littlstar is ecstatic to partner with Cinedigm to bring their incredible content library and streaming channels to our free and subscription apps across hundreds of millions of Sony PlayStations, Android TVs, mobile devices, and beyond," said Tony Mugavero, Co-founder and CEO of Littlstar. “Cinedigm is on the pulse of what next generation viewers want, and we're looking forward to innovating together with them to bring cutting edge content to new audiences.”

“Cinedigm has put together an incredible premium mix of content and streaming channels that fit perfectly with Littlstar’s young, global and diverse audience,” said Matt Collado, Co-founder and Chief Content Officer of Littlstar. “Cinedigm’s collection of the best in gaming, sports/esports, comedy and anime works incredibly well both domestically and internationally and we’re excited to push the envelope with them to new audiences.”

“On the distribution front, our goal is to partner with companies that can help us reach new, highly engaged audiences,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Networks. “Littlstar helps us reach the hundreds of millions of global viewers that use their gaming consoles to stream entertainment, on top of widespread footprint on mobile and connected televisions. With the power of Littlstar behind us, Cinedigm will now reach more than three quarters of a billion devices globally.”

“Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the rapidly growing free ad-supported television marketplace,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “Consumer interest in premium content remains extremely strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers seeking low-cost alternatives and new and better options for their entertainment needs. That’s what Cinedigm and Littlstar are delivering now.”

Littlstar will launch a selection of the following from Cinedigm’s growing portfolio of premium linear streaming channels, including:

The Bob Ross Channel - The official Bob Ross channel! Get your daily dose of the iconic, bucolic pop culture icon. Find the joys of painting and a thousand happy accidents!

- The official Bob Ross channel! Get your daily dose of the iconic, bucolic pop culture icon. Find the joys of painting and a thousand happy accidents! Comedy Dynamics - The largest collection of stand-up comedy! It’s a no-drink minimum stand-up show 24/7, with the top names of comedy in new & classic performances.

- The largest collection of stand-up comedy! It’s a no-drink minimum stand-up show 24/7, with the top names of comedy in new & classic performances. Bambu - The 1st network for top Chinese entertainment. Way more than Kung-Fu flicks! Check out top Chinese serial dramas, rom-coms, action, sci-fi and game shows.

- The 1st network for top Chinese entertainment. Way more than Kung-Fu flicks! Check out top Chinese serial dramas, rom-coms, action, sci-fi and game shows. Docurama - The first network dedicated solely to documentary and factual entertainment. Enjoy full-length feature films & TV series spanning arts, politics, science, music & history. Everything Else Is Pure Fiction.

- The first network dedicated solely to documentary and factual entertainment. Enjoy full-length feature films & TV series spanning arts, politics, science, music & history. Everything Else Is Pure Fiction. CONtv - Waste the best years of your life on hours of pop culture essentials: enigmatic sci-fi, fantasy, horror, cringe-worth grindhouse and retro film & TV series.

- Waste the best years of your life on hours of pop culture essentials: enigmatic sci-fi, fantasy, horror, cringe-worth grindhouse and retro film & TV series. Dove Channel - Dedicated to safe family-friendly entertainment. Movies, iconic television shows. Dove Channel brings family viewing back to America.

- Dedicated to safe family-friendly entertainment. Movies, iconic television shows. Dove Channel brings family viewing back to America. CONtv Anime - Meeting the needs of anime fans with a wide range of iconic anime series & movies… cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures!

- Meeting the needs of anime fans with a wide range of iconic anime series & movies… cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures! Whistle TV - Whistle Sports unites top athletes, influencers and celebrities in a frenzied assembly of short, scripted and episodic content.

- Whistle Sports unites top athletes, influencers and celebrities in a frenzied assembly of short, scripted and episodic content. Bloody Disgusting - the first and only free source for premium horror content, targeting genre enthusiasts and casual viewers alike

- the first and only free source for premium horror content, targeting genre enthusiasts and casual viewers alike So… Drama – Bringing the best in British and Australian dramas & mysteries

Bringing the best in British and Australian dramas & mysteries So… Real – Featuring the best in British non-fiction and reality series

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

ABOUT LITTLE STAR MEDIA, INC.

Littlstar is a cutting-edge streaming platform working with only the best premium content partners and next generation stars in live and on-demand Music, Comedy, Lifestyle, and Sports/eSports.

Littlstar's innovative platform puts viewers at the center of the content, where you can simply watch and enjoy your favorite shows and live streams, or engage in immersive mixed reality experiences. You can subscribe to the premium offering or watch ad supported free content, and you can also earn Ara rewards which can be used for purchases and unlocking other premium perks. For more info, visit https://littlstar.com.