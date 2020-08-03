Pitney Bowes Secures $5 Million Shipping and Mailing Technology Contracts with Government Agency

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced it has signed contracts worth $5 million with a large government agency to transform its shipping and mailing operations across several thousand U.S. locations. The client will drive business continuity, generate significant cost savings and increase efficiencies with the SendPro® C and SendPro® Online sending solutions. The competed contracts were awarded to Pitney Bowes as part of the agency’s strategy to consolidate and centralize its shipping and mailing procurement into a single, streamlined process.

“Government agencies – like businesses of all sizes across many industries - are currently facing immense pressures, rethinking processes across multiple parts of their organizations and transforming operations to accommodate a new way of working, often while facing increasing cost challenges,” said Jason Dies, EVP and President Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes. “Our dedicated government support team has decades of experience in finding new ways to support agencies and help them achieve their strategic goals. We’re excited to be part of this transformation, and the ongoing opportunities it will continue to bring.”

Similar to other large public and private organizations, the government agency has thousands of employees now working remotely or ‘teleworking’ – a situation which may become permanent for many. The agency needed to deliver business-critical operations from these multiple locations, while retaining cost visibility and accountability, without compromising on service. This is where Pitney Bowes’ end-to-end sending solutions excel, providing fully integrated office-level capabilities regardless of location.

The government agency now uses SaaS-based multi-carrier shipping software SendPro Online, so employees can select the most cost-effective option for sending from their desktops wherever they are located. In the agency’s traditional offices with higher volumes of business-critical mail, digitally connected sending technology SendPro C and all-in-one shipping and receiving platform SendPro P-Series have been integrated, transforming and automating processes. The technologies deliver in-depth analytics on mailing and shipping activity and spend, ensuring the agency has absolute visibility and control of costs across every site.

These contracts come as Pitney Bowes celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of innovation and a commitment to doing the right thing, the right way.

