Global Payments Signs Multi-Year Payments Agreement with TD Bank Group

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced that TSYS, its Issuer Solutions business, has signed a multi-year payments agreement with TD Bank Group, including TD Bank in Canada and TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, in the United States. TD is the sixth largest bank in North America, serving more than 26 million customers, and ranks as one of the world’s leading online financial services firms with more than 14 million active digital customers.

As part of the agreement, TSYS will continue to provide a range of processing and support services for TD Bank’s consumer and commercial card portfolios. TD Bank has utilized TSYS’ payments processing platform since 2005.

“This important client renewal highlights the durability of our customer relationships globally and the importance of our market leading technologies as sophisticated and complex financial institutions accelerate the digitization of their critical businesses,” said Gaylon Jowers, President, TSYS Issuer Solutions and Senior Executive Vice President, Global Payments. “The strategic, long-term working relationship between our companies enables us to better support TD Bank Group as its business continues to expand, and we look forward to maintaining a high level of service and providing cutting-edge solutions for their customers for many years into the future.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.