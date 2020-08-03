Patient Safety Movement Foundation, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, The Leapfrog Group, and the International Society for Quality in Health Care Join Forces for #UniteForSafeCare World Patient Safety Day Campaign

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, four leading global organizations dedicated to fighting preventable deaths due to medical errors announced their partnership to co-convene the #uniteforsafecare program on World Patient Safety Day (September 17, 2020).

In June, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation announced the wide-ranging campaign to bring attention to system-wide improvements that will ensure better health worker and patient safety outcomes, called #uniteforsafecare. Now, the organization will be joined by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), The Leapfrog Group, and International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) in co-convening the slate of programming, which includes a virtual physical challenge to raise awareness of the issue; collaboration with the National Association for Healthcare Quality’s annual conference, NEXT; an in-person demonstration in Washington, D.C. and a free virtual event for the public and those who have experienced errors, harms, or death to themselves or loved ones.

“As the first medical specialty to advocate for patient safety, and as physicians on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients, we know firsthand how critical ensuring health worker safety is,” said ASA President Mary Dale Peterson, M.D., MSHCA, FACHE, FASA. “The issue is especially timely. From having the appropriate PPE to strategies for stress management and wellness – ensuring health worker safety is patient safety and improves outcomes. We are happy to participate in this effort to advance safety in health care.”

“The Leapfrog Group’s focus on giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care requires bold action,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “As our society battles the coronavirus pandemic, the safety of both health care workers and patients has never been more important. We’re pleased to join the Patient Safety Movement Foundation in striving for better, safer health care for all.”

“Patient safety starts with ensuring the physical and psychological safety of all healthcare workers who then can make safety a priority for all they do,” said Dr. Peter Lachman, CEO of ISQua. “We need to work together to accelerate the changes and learning to decrease harm. ISQua will work with all partners across the globe to achieve this aim.”

“It’s an honor to partner with such incredible organizations as Leapfrog Group, ASA and ISQua in this pivotal moment for patient and health worker safety,” said Dr. David B. Mayer, CEO of Patient Safety Movement Foundation.

The public is now welcome to RSVP for the free #uniteforsafecare virtual event which will be hosted on YouTube Live on September 17th by following this URL: https://patientsafetymovement.org/patient-safety-events/uniteforsafecare-virtual-event/

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

Each year, more than 200,000 people die unnecessarily in U.S. hospitals. Worldwide, 4.8 million lives are similarly lost. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) is a global non-profit on a mission to eliminate preventable deaths from hospital errors. PSMF uniquely brings patients and patient advocates, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers together under the same cause. From our Actionable Patient Safety Solutions and industry Open Data Pledge to our World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit and more, PSMF won’t stop fighting until we achieve zero.

For more information, please visit www.patientsafetymovement.org.

About the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 54,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves. For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Learn more at www.leapfroggroup.org.

About the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua)

The International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) is a member-based, not-for-profit community that delivers a variety of initiatives and programmes. ISQua’s mission is to inspire and drive improvement in health, and the safety and quality of healthcare worldwide. When you join ISQua, you are investing in yourself, in addition to changing health care quality across the world. We foster a global community of passionate healthcare professionals, who are united by a single common goal: safer healthcare. ISQua’s extensive network of health care professionals’ spans over 70 countries and 6 continents. ISQua is committed to the improvement of patient safety, and the imperative to place patient safety at the core of health care delivery. Join ISQua to improve your Knowledge, build your Network, and make your Voice heard. https://www.isqua.org/