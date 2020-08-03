AFG Holdings, Inc. Secures Agreement with Custom Alloy Corporation

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AFG Holdings, Inc. announced today that its AFG Aero & Industrial business has reached an agreement with Custom Alloy Corporation, a leading manufacturer of seamless and welded pipe fittings and forgings based out of High Bridge, NJ, to exclusively manufacture and market their commodity based-product in the USA.

With this agreement, AFG Aero & Industrial significantly expands its overall product offering and will now be able to provide seamless and welded buttweld fittings, material grades, including stainless ½ inch to 24 inches, nickel alloys, duplex and super duplex sizes from ½ inch to 12 inches with sch 10s, 40s, 80s, and T40.

“We look forward to the growing opportunity that this agreement represents,” commented Joe Jenkins, President of AFG Aero & Industrial. “We will continue to work hard to maintain the customer relationships and to meet and exceed the expectations that Custom Alloy customers have come to expect and deserve. We are pleased to introduce our products to the market through this unique endeavor.”

The synergies created by this agreement provide a unique offering to the customers of both companies. Custom Alloy Corporation will continue to leverage its ability to fulfill the need for specialty made-to order-items, while AFG Aero & Industrial will now be able to fill customer requirements on everyday stocking items for approved buttweld, along with the Company’s approved Texas Metal Works (TMW) flanges.

About Custom Alloy

Custom Alloy is a leading manufacturer assisting companies with their most challenging issues by delivering quality products and services that meet unique requirements and customer expectations. The Company works with 174 different materials, which provides the ability to work with customers who require time critical global problems. Custom Alloy’s expedited manufacturing and delivery capabilities allows focus on solving customer problems to minimize costly down time in the oil, and gas transmission, power, petrochemical, nuclear industries.

About AFG Aero & Industrial

AFG Aero & Industrial, an AFG Holdings, Inc. company, provides OEM products and Tier II and III manufacturing—from basic material conversion through the complete manufacture, assembly and testing of various sub-assemblies and complete third-party programs. With 9 manufacturing facilities across North America and Asia that feature advanced state-of-the art capabilities, the Company offers open- and closed-die forging, ring rolling, machining, electron beam welding, welding/cladding, testing, assembly and packaging, along with many other manufacturing capabilities.