Rocket Software joins Mass TLC’s Tech Compact for Social Justice.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise modernization and optimization solutions for Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, announced today that it has joined Mass TLC’s Tech Compact for Social Justice. The Tech Compact for Social Justice was established under the leadership of the Executive Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee of the MassTLC Board of Trustees to affect meaningful change in making Massachusetts’ tech industry more diverse, inclusive, and socially just for workers of all backgrounds. To participate in the Tech Compact, tech companies commit to change in three or more areas relating to diversity, inclusion, and social justice.

“Rocket® is committed to taking concrete action in championing diversity, inclusion, and equity within our organization and our community,” said CEO Andy Youniss. “Joining Mass TLC’s Tech Compact for Social Justice is an important step in bringing lasting change to our corporate culture and to the industry. We are proud to stand in solidarity with many of the great companies involved in this initiative, and we will continue to drive the same principles in our internal groups and educational programs.”

"This is a time when people are speaking out and we, as leaders, need to listen to them. This is how change happens, and that is why we launched the Tech Compact for Social Justice," stated Tom Hopcroft, CEO of MassTLC. "We recognize that Boston and the tech industry have not done enough to support and encourage the inclusion of Black, Latinx and Indigenous people and we accept our responsibility to do more to make change at the company and community level."

About Rocket Software

