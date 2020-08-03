Accenture Federal Services Awarded Position on Air Force Contract to Build Modernized and Interoperable Advanced Battle Management System

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a position on a United States Air Force contract to build a modernized and interoperable Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). The contract leverages open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development in order to support the mission of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) has a contract ceiling value of $950 million and five option years. The IDIQ contract is part of a multiple award, multi-level security effort to develop and operate systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum), in an open architecture family of systems that powers capabilities across multiple integrated platforms.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence, managing director and deputy director of the AFS Defense and Intelligence Portfolio, said “We look forward to supporting the USAF as they develop and deploy innovative technologies that connect data across all domains to better inform decision making. Working with the Air Force to implement the advanced capabilities needed for JADC2, it is important to ensure that our forces have what they need to maximize their effectiveness.”

Scott Sloan, managing director of Armed Forces Growth and Strategy at AFS, added “We are excited to team with the US Air Force on the transformative ABMS program and look forward to adding AFS’ expertise in systems integration and open systems design to advance their goal to fully integrate command and control assets.”

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 513,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com