Cubic Awarded Contract to Demonstrate High Capacity Backbone System for U.S. Air Force

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division was awarded a contract worth $38 million to deliver a Joint Aerial Layer Network (JALN) High Capacity Backbone (HCB) prototype for the U.S. Air Force (USAF). The HCB is a critical element of the JALN, designed to maintain network connectivity among joint forces across the aerial layer. Cubic’s offering for USAF will consist of integrated capabilities across its Protected Communications and Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C2ISR) portfolios.

“Cubic’s selection by the USAF is a testament to our team and partners’ continuous pursuit to build this critical warfighting network prototype,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. “Our innovations address aerial layer networking needs to ensure agile and resilient communications; we are honored USAF trusts in us to build a critical enabler for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capability.”

Cubic will deliver a high-capacity, extended range, self-organizing and self-healing JALN HCB that connects warfighters to a mission-optimized network of networks in satellite communications-challenged environments. Cubic’s solution will ensure network availability and resiliency in all environments, accelerate data delivery for increased decision speed and support advanced warfighting concepts.

“We are inspired by this opportunity to bring Cubic innovation into the JALN,” said Marja Phipps, director of business development, Cubic Mission Solutions. “Over the last decade, Cubic has partnered with government stakeholders and invested significantly in the development of assured network connectivity solutions. Our team is eager to deliver HCB operational utility to the joint warfighter.”

Cubic’s partners for HCB include Raytheon BBN and Expeditionary Engineering, who will provide advanced aerial networking technology and expertise.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.