Variety Fun Features Riceworks Gourmet Rice Snacks In Snack Subscription Box

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riceworks’ gourmet rice snacks will soon be introduced into the Variety Fun snack subscription boxes, bringing delicious and healthy snacks to families across the U.S.

Three of Riceworks’ snack flavors will be featured in the August snack boxes; Sweet Chili, Salsa Fresca, and Sea Salt & Black Sesame.

Founded in 2005, Riceworks’ core values revolve around using quality, wholesome ingredients, such as wholegrain rice and no artificial flavors or additives. The Riceworks team is passionate about making great snacks - “We’re snack-lovers too, and care about what goes into making tasty products that our fans love.”

“When we introduce a new healthy snack brand such as the Riceworks to our subscribers, it’s our way of showing them that we care about their experience with our boxes. Riceworks snacks are made with only simple ingredients and bring a natural way to eat healthy with the family.” - Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder - Variety Fun.

About Riceworks

Riceworks offers gourmet rice snacks that are made with only wholegrain rice. According to riceworks.com, their rice snacks contain 9g of whole grain rice per serving, 0 grams of trans fat per serving, are cholesterol free, non GMO, are both vegan and coeliac friendly, and have no artificial flavors or preservatives.

For more information, visit riceworks.com

About Variety Fun

Variety Fun is a snack subscription service that focuses on bringing the widest variety of both classic and healthy snacks to homes and offices across the US. Founded in 2015, the company curates and delivers snack brands ranging from the all-time classics to newly-founded brands that are in need of a platform.

To learn more, visit varietyfun.com