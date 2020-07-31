Ciner Resources to Exit ANSAC on December 31, 2020

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Natural Soda Ash Corp. (“ANSAC”) and Ciner Resources Corporation (“Ciner Resources”) have reached an agreement for Ciner Resources to exit ANSAC effective December 31, 2020, one year earlier than previously announced. This earlier exit was agreed to by Ciner Resources, ANSAC and ANSAC’s remaining members in order to allow for a more efficient transition to independently serving customers around the world.

Until the exit date, Ciner Resources will continue to meet its ANSAC membership obligations, which include utilizing ANSAC as Ciner Resources’ exclusive export sales outlet for U.S.-produced soda ash destined for territories served by ANSAC. Following its exit from ANSAC, Ciner Resources will assume direct responsibility for its export sales and related marketing and logistics requirements that are currently being provided by ANSAC. However, ANSAC has agreed to purchase a limited amount of volume from, and to provide certain logistics services to, Ciner Resources for a limited period after Ciner Resources’ exit.

“ANSAC’s remaining members are committed to the ANSAC organization and business model, as ANSAC enables us to provide overseas customers with high-quality product through a reliable and efficient supply chain,” said Edward Flynn, Chairman of the ANSAC Board of Directors and President of Genesis Alkali.

“Ciner Resources’ early departure will enable us to have a smoother transition from ANSAC while being able to accelerate our integration with Ciner Group’s global marketing and distribution network,” said Ciner Resources’ CEO, Oguz Erkan.

About ANSAC

Established in 1984, ANSAC operates as the sales, marketing and logistics arm for several leading U.S. producers of high-quality, environmentally-friendlier natural soda ash. As the world’s largest soda ash exporter, ANSAC provides its customers with the ability to reliably produce superior products in end-use industries such as glass, detergents, chemicals, water treatment and lithium batteries.

For more information on ANSAC, visit http://www.ansac.com/.

About Ciner Resources Corporation

Ciner (pronounced ‘jin-ner’) Resources manages the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash, serving a global market from its state-of-the-art production facility located in Green River, Wyoming. The facility has been producing high-quality soda ash since 1962.

For more information on Ciner visit http://www.ciner.us.com/.

