Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Yale New Haven Health System Reach a New Multi-Year Agreement

WALLINGFORD, Conn. & NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Yale New Haven Health System announced today that they have reached a new multi-year agreement that will maintain Yale New Haven Health System’s physicians and hospitals in Anthem’s network.

“ At a time when prioritizing the health of our communities is more important than ever, we are very pleased to have reached this agreement, which protects affordability for consumers and ensures our members continue to have access to quality care at Yale New Haven Health System. We value our partnership with Yale as we work together to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and improve lives and communities here in Connecticut,” said Jill Hummel, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut.

“ We are pleased to reach this agreement with Anthem so that the healthcare of thousands of Connecticut residents can continue seamlessly. In the midst of an international pandemic, stability of access to healthcare services becomes even more essential. We have cared for and discharged more than 3,500 COVID positive patients during the last several months and will continue to make sure patients are our first priority well after the pandemic is over,” said Deremius Williams, Vice President, Payer Strategy & Innovation, Yale New Haven Health.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health Plans, Inc. Independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

About Yale New Haven Health System

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit medical foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and Yale Medicine, the clinical practice of the Yale School of Medicine and the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. Yale New Haven Hospital is the primary teaching hospital of Yale School of Medicine. www.ynhhs.org