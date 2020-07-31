TravelCenters of America Opens First Arizona TA Express

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, has opened a new TA Express in White Hills, Arizona, through a franchise agreement with Orly Jackson and Lissette Fernandez. A newly constructed building sits on seven acres of land at 19210 N. Hwy 93.

Amenities at TA Express White Hills include:

67 truck parking spaces

23 auto parking spaces

Seven diesel fueling positions with RFID and DEF at all lanes

Conoco-branded gasoline

Eight showers

Travel store

Food options: Krispy Krunchy Chicken, US Subs, The Deli at White Hills with freshly prepared food options

Game room

Laundry facilities

Transflo scanning

CAT Scale (coming soon)

“Our TA Express brand has allowed us to quickly expand our footprint across the country and serve more drivers,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “We’re pleased to introduce the brand to those driving through Arizona and welcome the new franchisees to our TA family.”

TA Express White Hills is the first TA Express in Arizona, and the company’s eighth travel center in the state. The new site expands the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 270.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in over 265 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.